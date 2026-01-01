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Poster of Dragon Seed
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Dragon Seed
6.0

Dragon Seed

, 1944
Dragon Seed
USA / Drama, History, War / 18+
Poster of Dragon Seed
6.0

Synopsis

The lives of a small Chinese village are turned Upside down when the Japanese invade it. And heroic young Chinese woman leads her fellow villagers in an uprising against Japanese Invaders.

Cast

Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Walter Huston
Aline MacMahon
Akim Tamiroff
Hurd Hatfield
Turhan Bey
Director Harold S. Bucquet, Jack Conway
Writer Pearl S. Buck, Marguerite Roberts, Jane Murfin
Composer Herbert Stothart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 28 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 20 July 1944
Release date
26 December 1945 France
20 July 1944 USA
Budget $3,000,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Dragon Seed, La estirpe del dragón, Les Fils du dragon, A Estirpe do Dragão, Canavar tohumu, De zweep, Drachensaat, Drakenzaad, Drakou genna, Draksådd, Estirpe de dragón, La stirpe del drago, Lohikäärmeen satoa, O Filho do Dragão, Sămânţa dragonului, Sinovi zmaja, Smocze nasienie, Потомство дракона

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb

Quotes

Wu Lien A woman should be soft, like the skin of a peach - not hard, like the stone, which does no one any good.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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