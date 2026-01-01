Dragon Seed, La estirpe del dragón, Les Fils du dragon, A Estirpe do Dragão, Canavar tohumu, De zweep, Drachensaat, Drakenzaad, Drakou genna, Draksådd, Estirpe de dragón, La stirpe del drago, Lohikäärmeen satoa, O Filho do Dragão, Sămânţa dragonului, Sinovi zmaja, Smocze nasienie, Потомство дракона
Film rating
6.0
Rate10 votes
5.9IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Wu LienA woman should be soft, like the skin of a peach - not hard, like the stone, which does no one any good.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.