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Poster of New Moon
7.0
Kinoafisha Films New Moon
7.0

New Moon

, 1940
New Moon
USA / Musical, Romantic, Adventure / 18+
Poster of New Moon
7.0

Cast

Jeanette MacDonald
Marianne de Beaumanoir
Nelson Eddy
Charles
Mary Boland
Valerie de Rossac
George Zucco
Vicomte Ribaud
Grant Mitchell
Governor of New Orleans
Stanley Fields
Tambour
Dick Purcell
Alexander
H. B. Warner
Father Michel
John Miljan
Pierre Brugnon
Ivan F. Simpson
Guizot
Director Robert Z. Leonard, W.S. Van Dyke
Writer Oscar Hammerstein II, Frank Mandel, Laurence Schwab, Jacques Deval
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 28 June 1940
Release date
28 June 1940 USA
9 December 1948 USSR
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
New Moon, L'île des amours, Lua Nova, Nymånen, De liefde van Marianne, Liefdeseiland, Lover Come Back, Luna llena, Luna nueva, Luna nuova, Nów, To kainourgio feggari, Újhold, Uusikuu, Το καινούργιο φεγγάρι, Новолуние, Таинственный беглец, ニュー・ムーン（1940）

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Charles Duc de Villiers Anger makes you very charming, mademoiselle.
Marianne de Beaumanoir Patronizing makes you very boring, monsieur.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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