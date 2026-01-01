Patronizing makes you very boring, monsieur.

Marianne de Beaumanoir Patronizing makes you very boring, monsieur.

Anger makes you very charming, mademoiselle.

Charles Duc de Villiers Anger makes you very charming, mademoiselle.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.