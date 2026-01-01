New Moon, L'île des amours, Lua Nova, Nymånen, De liefde van Marianne, Liefdeseiland, Lover Come Back, Luna llena, Luna nueva, Luna nuova, Nów, To kainourgio feggari, Újhold, Uusikuu, Το καινούργιο φεγγάρι, Новолуние, Таинственный беглец, ニュー・ムーン（1940）
Film rating
7.0
Rate14 votes
6.6IMDb
Quotes
Charles Duc de VilliersAnger makes you very charming, mademoiselle.
Marianne de BeaumanoirPatronizing makes you very boring, monsieur.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.