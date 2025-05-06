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Poster of A Severe Young Man
6.4
Kinoafisha Films A Severe Young Man
6.4

A Severe Young Man

, 1937
Strogiy yunosha
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Severe Young Man
6.4

Cast

Olga Zhiznyeva
Masha Stepanova
Maksim Shtraukh
Fyodor Tsitronov
Dmitri Dorlyak
Grisha Fokin
Valentina Serova
Valentina Serova
Liza
Yuri Yuryev
Professor Yuliyan Stepanov
Georgiy Sochevko
Kolya
Irina Volodko
Olga
Aleksandr Chistyakov
Olga's Father
Dmitriy Golubinskiy
Surgeon Ivan Germanovich
Ekaterina Melnikova
Grisha's Mother
Director Abram Room
Writer Yury Olesha
Composer Gavriil Popov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 10 November 1933
Release date
4 December 1934 Russia 12+
10 November 1933 USSR
4 December 1935 Ukraine
Production Kyivska Kinofabryka, Ukrainfilm
Also known as
Strogiy yunosha, Строгий юноша, A Severe Young Man, A Strict Young Man, Дискобол, Побутовий комісар, Волшебный комсомолец, Комиссар быта, Казковий комсомолець

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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