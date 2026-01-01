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5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Civil Servant
5.9

The Civil Servant

, 1930
Gosudarstvennyy chinovnik
USSR / Comedy / 18+
5.9

Cast

Maksim Shtraukh
Apollon Fokin
Lidiya Nenasheva
Fokina
Naum Rogozhin
Razverzayev
Leonid Yurenev
Fon Mekk
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
Chairman
Ivan Bobrov
Ivan Bobrov
Russian
Tatyana Barysheva
Tatyana Barysheva
Nun
Natalya Vasilyeva
Director Ivan Pyryev
Writer Vsevolod Pavlovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1930
World premiere 13 July 1931
Release date
13 July 1931 USSR
Production Soyuzkino
Also known as
Gosudarstvennyy chinovnik, Biurokrata, The Civil Servant, Urzednik panstwowy, Государственный чиновник, The State Functionary, Госчиновник

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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