After two years as a Czarist British agent posing as a Russian Commissar, he rescues a Russian countess from her Bolshevik captors.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 47 minutes
Production year1937
World premiere1 June 1937
Release date
23 July 1937
USA
Budget$300,000
ProductionLondon Film Productions
Also known as
Knight Without Armour, La condesa Alexandra, Tatjana, Cavaleiro Sem Armas, Ein schweigsamer Held, En ridder uten rustning, Gravin Alexandra, Hrabina Władinow, Ippotis horis panoplian, Jacques Feyder's Knight Without Armor, Kaksoiskotkan sortuessa, Kızıl İzdivaç, Knight Without Armor, L'ultimo treno da Mosca, La contessa Alessandra, Le chevalier sans armure, Leidenschaft, Mártírasszony, O Amor Nasceu do Ódio, Riddare utan rustning, Russiske Skæbner, Rytir bexe zbrane, Рыцарь без доспехов, 鎧なき騎士