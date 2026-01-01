Menu
Poster of Knight Without Armor
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Kinoafisha Films Knight Without Armor

Knight Without Armor

Knight Without Armour 18+
Synopsis

After two years as a Czarist British agent posing as a Russian Commissar, he rescues a Russian countess from her Bolshevik captors.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 1 June 1937
Release date
23 July 1937 USA
Budget $300,000
Production London Film Productions
Also known as
Knight Without Armour, La condesa Alexandra, Tatjana, Cavaleiro Sem Armas, Ein schweigsamer Held, En ridder uten rustning, Gravin Alexandra, Hrabina Władinow, Ippotis horis panoplian, Jacques Feyder's Knight Without Armor, Kaksoiskotkan sortuessa, Kızıl İzdivaç, Knight Without Armor, L'ultimo treno da Mosca, La contessa Alessandra, Le chevalier sans armure, Leidenschaft, Mártírasszony, O Amor Nasceu do Ódio, Riddare utan rustning, Russiske Skæbner, Rytir bexe zbrane, Рыцарь без доспехов, 鎧なき騎士
Director
Jacques Feyder
Cast
Marlene Dietrich
Marlene Dietrich
Robert Donat
Irene Vanbrugh
Herbert Lomas
Austin Trevor
Cast and Crew
