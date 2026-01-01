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Poster of The Night Before Christmas
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Night Before Christmas
6.1

The Night Before Christmas

, 1913
Noch pered Rozhdestvom
Russian Empire / Comedy, Short, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Night Before Christmas
6.1

Cast

Ivan Mozzhukhin
Devil
Olga Obolenskaya
Lidiya Tridenskaya
Petr Lopukhin
Vakula
Aleksandr Kheruvimov
Golova
Pavel Knorr
Chub
Andrey Gromov
Deacon
Praskovya Maksimova
S. Sorin
Director Wladyslaw Starewicz
Writer Nikolay Gogol, Wladyslaw Starewicz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russian Empire
Runtime 41 minutes
Production year 1913
World premiere 26 December 1913
Release date
26 December 1913 Russia
Production Akcionernoe Obscestvo A.H.i.K., Khanzhonkov
Also known as
Noch pered Rozhdestvom, The Night Before Christmas, Božićna noć, Cherevichki, Christmas Eve, Karácsonyi éjszaka, La nuit de Noël, Noc Pered Rozdestvom Cerevicki, Nochebuena, Ночь перед Рождеством, Черевички

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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