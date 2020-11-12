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Poster of Cleopatra
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Cleopatra
6.7

Cleopatra

, 1934
Cleopatra
USA / War, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Cleopatra
6.7

Cast

Warren William
Julius Caesar
Henry Wilcoxon
Marc Antony
Joseph Schildkraut
Herod
Ian Keith
Octavian
Gertrude Michael
Calpurnia
C. Aubrey Smith
Enobarbus
Irving Pichel
Apollodorus
Edwin Maxwell
Casca
Claudette Colbert
Cleopatra
Arthur Hohl
Brutus
Director Cecil B. DeMille
Writer Waldemar Young, Vincent Lawrence, Bartlett Cormack
Composer Rudolph G. Kopp
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1934
World premiere 5 October 1934
Release date
1 November 1934 Germany
5 October 1934 USA
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Cleopatra, Kleopatra, Cleópatra, Cléopâtre, Kleopátra, Kureopatora, Κλεοπάτρα, Клеопатра, クレオパトラ（1934）, كليوباترا, کلئوپاترا, قلوپطرہ, クレオパトラ, 埃及艳后, 클레오파트라, קלאופטרה

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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