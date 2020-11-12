Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Cleopatra
6.7
Cleopatra
, 1934
Cleopatra
USA / War, Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.7
Cast
Warren William
Julius Caesar
Henry Wilcoxon
Marc Antony
Joseph Schildkraut
Herod
Ian Keith
Octavian
Gertrude Michael
Calpurnia
C. Aubrey Smith
Enobarbus
Irving Pichel
Apollodorus
Edwin Maxwell
Casca
Claudette Colbert
Cleopatra
Arthur Hohl
Brutus
Director
Cecil B. DeMille
Writer
Waldemar Young
,
Vincent Lawrence
,
Bartlett Cormack
Composer
Rudolph G. Kopp
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
1934
World premiere
5 October 1934
Release date
1 November 1934
Germany
5 October 1934
USA
Production
Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Cleopatra, Kleopatra, Cleópatra, Cléopâtre, Kleopátra, Kureopatora, Κλεοπάτρα, Клеопатра, クレオパトラ（1934）, كليوباترا, کلئوپاترا, قلوپطرہ, クレオパトラ, 埃及艳后, 클레오파트라, קלאופטרה
More
Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Cleopatra
Together we could conquer the world.
Julius Caesar
Nice of you to include me.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Cleopatra
Cleopatra
Drama, Romantic, History, Biography
1963, Great Britain / USA / Switzerland
6.0
The Three Musketeers
Musical, Action, Comedy, Adventure
1939, USA
5.0
The Great Waltz
Biography, Drama, Musical
1938, USA
6.0
Anthony Adverse
Romantic, Adventure, Drama
1936, USA
6.0
She Done Him Wrong
Romantic, Comedy
1933, USA
6.0
Design for Living
Comedy, Romantic
1933, USA
7.0
Shanghai Express
Romantic, Adventure, Drama
1932, USA
7.0
One Hour with You
Musical, Romantic, Comedy
1932, USA
7.0
Merrily We Go to Hell
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1932, USA
6.0
The Iron Mask
Adventure, Drama, History
1929, USA
7.0
Cleopatra
Biography, Drama, History
1917, USA
6.0
Samson and Delilah
Adventure, Action, Drama, History, Romantic
1949, USA
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Staryy oryol
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree