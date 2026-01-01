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Poster of The Tailor from Torzhok
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Tailor from Torzhok
6.9

The Tailor from Torzhok

, 1925
Zakroyshchik iz Torzhka
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Tailor from Torzhok
6.9

Cast

Olga Zhiznyeva
Young Lady
Igor Ilyinsky
Igor Ilyinsky
Petya Petelkin - Tailor
Vera Maretskaya
Katya
Lidiya Deikun
Widow Melania Ivanovna Shirinkina
Anatoli Ktorov
Anatoli - Young Lady's Fiancee
Joseph Tolchanov
V. I. Semizhilov
Serafima Birman
Neighbor
Yeva Milyutina
Vladimir Uralsky
Union Man
Aleksandra Salnikova
Director Yakov Protazanov
Writer Valentin Turkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 1925
World premiere 9 April 1925
Release date
9 April 1925 Russia
Production Mezhrabpom-Rus
Also known as
Zakroyshchik iz Torzhka, Krojczy z Torżka, Räätäli Torshokista, The Tailor from Torzhok, Закройщик из Торжка, Krojczy z Torzka

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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