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Poster of The Dying Swan
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Dying Swan
7.2

The Dying Swan

, 1917
Umirayushchiy lebed
Russian Empire / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Dying Swan
7.2

Cast

Vera Karalli
Gizella - mute dancer
Aleksandr Kheruvimov
Gizella's Father
Vitold Polonsky
Viktor Krasovsky
Ivan Perestiani
Glinskiy's friend
Andrey Gromov
Valeriy Glinskiy - the artist
Director Yevgeny Bauer
Writer Zoya Barantsevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russian Empire
Runtime 49 minutes
Production year 1917
World premiere 17 January 1917
Release date
17 January 1917 Russia 12+
Production JSC "A. Khanzhonkov and K"
Also known as
Umirayushchiy lebed, The Dying Swan, A hattyú halála, Den døende svane, Den döende svanen, Der sterbende Schwan, Kuoleva joutsen, Labud na samrti, Umierający łabędź, Умирающий лебедь, La Mort du cygne, Umiraiuschii lebed

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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