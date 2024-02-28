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Poster of Two mothers
Kinoafisha Films Two mothers

Two mothers

, 1931
Dve materi
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Two mothers

Synopsis

The tragic story of a young woman named Yulia, who fell in love with a married man and lost her only child.

Cast

Olga Bazanova
Yulia
Klavdia Chebyshev
Vera's Mother
Ivan Kapralov
Andrey
Sofya Levitina
Gavrilova
Emma Tsesarskaya
Vera
Leonid Yurenev
E. Morozova
E. Perelman
D. Yurenev
The Father
Director Lev Sheffer
Writer M. Belostotskiy, Lev Sheffer, Yuri Vasilchikov, M. Yershova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1931
World premiere 16 September 1931
Release date
16 September 1931 USSR
Also known as
Dve materi, Borba etazhey, Sud Solomona, Две матери, Суд Соломона, Борьба этажей

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 28 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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