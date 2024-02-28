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Two mothers
Two mothers
, 1931
Dve materi
USSR / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Synopsis
The tragic story of a young woman named Yulia, who fell in love with a married man and lost her only child.
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Cast
Olga Bazanova
Yulia
Klavdia Chebyshev
Vera's Mother
Ivan Kapralov
Andrey
Sofya Levitina
Gavrilova
Emma Tsesarskaya
Vera
Leonid Yurenev
E. Morozova
E. Perelman
D. Yurenev
The Father
Director
Lev Sheffer
Writer
M. Belostotskiy
,
Lev Sheffer
,
Yuri Vasilchikov
,
M. Yershova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
1931
World premiere
16 September 1931
Release date
16 September 1931
USSR
Also known as
Dve materi, Borba etazhey, Sud Solomona, Две матери, Суд Соломона, Борьба этажей
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 28 February 2024
Showtimes
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