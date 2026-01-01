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Poster of The Great Ziegfeld
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Great Ziegfeld
6.7

The Great Ziegfeld

, 1936
The Great Ziegfeld
USA / Drama, Biography, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Great Ziegfeld
6.7

Synopsis

The ups and downs of Florenz Ziegfeld Jr., famed producer of extravagant stage revues, are portrayed.

Cast

William Powell
William Powell
Florenz Ziegfeld Jr.
Myrna Loy
Billie Burke
Luise Rainer
Anna Held
Frank Morgan
Billings
Fanny Brice
Fannie Brice
Virginia Bruce
Audrey Dane
Reginald Owen
Sampston
Ray Bolger
Ray Bolger
Ernest Cossart
Sidney
Joseph Cawthorn
Dr. Ziegfeld
Director Robert Z. Leonard
Writer William Anthony McGuire
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 22 March 1936
Release date
1 January 1937 Brazil
7 May 1936 Great Britain
21 October 1936 Hungary KN
26 March 1937 Ireland G
1 November 1936 Japan G
22 December 1936 Portugal
8 April 1936 Sweden 7
8 April 1936 USA
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Great Ziegfeld, El gran Ziegfeld, Den store Ziegfeld, Der große Ziegfeld, A nagy Ziegfeld, Der König der Frauen, Il paradiso delle fanciulle, Król kobiet, Kyosei Jiguferudo, Le grand Ziegfeld, Marele Ziegfeld, O Grande Ziegfeld, O megas Ziegfeld, Revykongen Ziegfeld, Revykonungurinn Ziegfeld, Velký Ziegfeld, Wielki Ziegfeld, Ziegfeld a nők királya, Ziegfeld, naisten kuningas, Ziegfeld, o Criador de Estrelas, Ο μέγας Ζίγκφιλντ, Велики Зигфелд, Великий Зигфилд, Великий Зіґфільд, Великият Зигфилд, 巨星ジーグフェルド, Ziegfeld - O Criador de Estrelas, 위대한 지그펠드

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Anna Held [on the phone with Ziegfeld after learning of his marriage to Billie Burke] Hello, Flo... Yes. Here's Anna... I'm so happy for you today, I could not help calling you and congratulate you... Wonderful, Flo! Never better in my whole life!... I'm so excited about my new plans! I'm going to Paris... Yes, for a few weeks, and then I can get back, and then I'm doing a new show, and... Oh, it's all so wonderful! I'm so happy!... Yes... And I hope you are happy, too... Yes?... Oh, I'm so glad for you, Flo... Sounds funny for ex-husband and ex-wife to tell how happy they are, oui?... Yes, Flo... Goodbye, Flo... Goodbye...
[She hangs up]
Anna Held Darling...
[she falls to her bed, sobbing]
Marie My poor, petite! If you love him so, why did you divorce him?
Anna Held Because I thought it would bring him back to me. I was sure that it would bring him back to me.
[she cries]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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