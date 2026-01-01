Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of She Defends the Motherland
6.5
Kinoafisha Films She Defends the Motherland
6.5

She Defends the Motherland

, 1943
Ona zashchishchaet rodinu
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of She Defends the Motherland
6.5

Cast

Vera Maretskaya
Praskovya Lukyanova
Nikolay Bogolyubov
Ivan Lukyanov
Pyotr Aleynikov
Senya
Lydia Smirnova
Lydia Smirnova
Fenya
Inna Fyodorova
Orlova
Ivan Pelttser
Stepan Orlov
Boris Dmokhovsky
Aleksandr Violinov
Nikolai Nikolayevich
Vladimir Gremin
Yuriy Korshun
Director Fridrikh Ermler
Writer Aleksei Kapler
Composer Gavriil Popov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 20 May 1943
Release date
7 September 1945 Czechoslovakia
20 May 1943 USSR
Production Tsentralnuyu Obedinyonnuyu Kinostudiyu (TsOKS)
Also known as
Ona zashchishchaet rodinu, Camarade P., No Greater Love, Afti yperaspizetai tin patrida, Branila je domovino, Ella defiende la patria, Etsi polemisa ton kataktiti, Fotia kai atsali, Il compagno P., Kameraad P., Kamerat P, Ona brani otadžbinu, Ona broni ojczyzny, Partisankvinden, Partisankvinnan, She Defends Her Country, She Defends the Motherland, Stavroi sto hioni, Tovaris P., Она защищает Родину, Ona zashchishchayet rodinu

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for She Defends the Motherland

The Turning Point
The Turning Point Drama, War
1945, USSR
6.0
They Have a Motherland
They Have a Motherland War, Drama
1946, USSR
6.0
Far from the Motherland
Far from the Motherland War, Drama
1960, USSR
5.0
Fragment of an Empire
Fragment of an Empire Drama
1929, USSR
7.0
Counterplan
Counterplan Drama
1932, USSR
6.0
Katka-bumazhnyy ranet
Katka-bumazhnyy ranet Drama
1926, USSR
7.0
Least We Forget
Least We Forget Drama, War
1954, USSR
5.0
Moscow Skies
Moscow Skies Drama, War
1944, USSR
6.0
A Great Life
A Great Life Drama
1939, USSR
7.0
Pyatyy okean
Pyatyy okean Drama
1940, USSR
6.0
Flower on the Stone
Flower on the Stone Drama
1962, USSR
5.0
The Fall of Berlin
The Fall of Berlin War, Drama
1949, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more