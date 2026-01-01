Menu
Poster of The Amazing Mrs. Holliday
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Amazing Mrs. Holliday

The Amazing Mrs. Holliday

The Amazing Mrs. Holliday 18+
Synopsis

A missionary tries to outwit the U.S. government and smuggle Chinese orphans into the country.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 19 February 1943
Release date
19 February 1943 USA
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
The Amazing Mrs. Holliday, Mi encantadora esposa, Neun Kinder und kein Vater, A Alegre Viuvinha, Eisai t' oneiro mou, Extraordinara doamnă Holliday, Forever Yours, Mrs. Holliday valehteli, Sempre Tua, Synda på nåden, Tú eres mi encanto, Verso l'ignoto, 海を渡る唄
Director
Bruce Manning
Cast
Deanna Durbin
Edmond O'Brien
Barry Fitzgerald
Arthur Treacher
Cast and Crew
6.5
