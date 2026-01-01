Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Blue Light
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Blue Light
6.8

The Blue Light

, 1932
Das Blaue Licht
Germany / Mystery, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Blue Light
6.8

Cast

Leni Riefenstahl
Franz Maldacea
Martha Mair
Max Holzboer
Beni Fuhrer
Mathias Wieman
Director Leni Riefenstahl
Writer Béla Balázs, Leni Riefenstahl
Composer Giuseppe Becce
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1932
World premiere 24 March 1932
Release date
16 January 1933 Denmark
24 March 1932 Germany
11 August 1932 Hungary
11 December 1933 Sweden
8 May 1934 USA
Production Leni Riefenstahl-Produktion
Also known as
Das blaue Licht - Eine Berglegende aus den Dolomiten, The Blue Light, A Luz Azul, Det blå ljuset, Det blå lys, Det blå lyset, Kék fény, La bella maledetta, La lumière bleue, La luz azul, La luz es azul, Mavi Işık, Modré svetlo, Niebieskie światło, Svetlosti bregova, Το γαλάζιο φως, Голубой свет, 青の光

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Blue Light

Der heilige Berg
Der heilige Berg Drama
1926, Germany
6.0
Impressionen unter Wasser
Impressionen unter Wasser Documentary
2002, Germany
6.0
The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl
The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl History, Documentary, Biography
1993, France / Great Britain / Germany / Belgium
8.0
Barren Lives
Barren Lives Drama
1963, Brazil
7.0
Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations
Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations Sport, Documentary
1938, Germany
7.0
White Hell of Pitz Palu
White Hell of Pitz Palu Action, Adventure, Drama
1929, Germany
7.0
As Long as You're Near Me
As Long as You're Near Me Drama
1953, West Germany
7.0
Fear
Fear Drama
1954, Italy
6.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more