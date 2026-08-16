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Poster of Springtime
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Springtime
7.4

Springtime

, 1947
Vesna
USSR / Comedy, Musical / 18+
Poster of Springtime
7.4

Cast

Lyubov Orlova
Lyubov Orlova
Vera Giorgieva Shatrova
Nikolay Cherkasov
Nikolay Cherkasov
Arkadi Mikhailovich Gromov
Nikolai Konovalov
Uncle Lionia Mukhin
Faina Ranevskaya
Faina Ranevskaya
Margarita Lvovich, housekeeper
Rostislav Plyatt
Rostislav Plyatt
Vladimir Ivanovich Bubentsov
Boris Petker
Akeki Abramovich, theater director
Rina Zelyonaya
Rina Zelyonaya
Gabby Film Makeup Designer
Mikhail Sidorkin
Nikolai Semyenovich Roshchin
Tatyana Guretskaya
Tatyana Ivanovna
Vasily Zaychikov
Prof. Ivan Nikolayevich Melnikov
Director Grigoriy Aleksandrov
Writer Moris Slobodskoy, Grigoriy Aleksandrov, Aleksandr Raskin
Composer Isaak Dunaevskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1947
World premiere 2 July 1947
Release date
2 July 1947 Russia 12+
25 December 1947 Czechoslovakia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vesna, Primavera, Frühling, Det var en vår, Hurrá, tavasz!, Jaro, Kevät, Le printemps, Pavasaris, Primăvara, Proleće, Spring, Til vårens pris, Wiosna, Весна, 恋は魔術師

Film rating

7.4
Rate 22 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1242 In the Comedy genre  267 In the Musical genre  58 In films of USSR  160 In films of 1947  6
Updated 16 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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