7.4Vesna
Springtime, 1947
USSR / Comedy, Musical / 18+
Cast
Nikolai Konovalov
Uncle Lionia Mukhin
Mikhail Sidorkin
Nikolai Semyenovich Roshchin
Vasily Zaychikov
Prof. Ivan Nikolayevich Melnikov
Director Grigoriy Aleksandrov
Writer Moris Slobodskoy, Grigoriy Aleksandrov, Aleksandr Raskin
Composer Isaak Dunaevskiy
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1947
World premiere 2 July 1947
Release date
|2 July 1947
|Russia
|12+
|25 December 1947
|Czechoslovakia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vesna, Primavera, Frühling, Det var en vår, Hurrá, tavasz!, Jaro, Kevät, Le printemps, Pavasaris, Primăvara, Proleće, Spring, Til vårens pris, Wiosna, Весна, 恋は魔術師
Updated 16 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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