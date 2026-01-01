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Poster of Kashchey the Deathless
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Kashchey the Deathless
7.3

Kashchey the Deathless

, 1944
Kashchey bessmertnyy
USSR / Children's, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Kashchey the Deathless
7.3

Cast

Aleksandr Shirshov
Bulat Balagur
Georgiy Millyar
Georgiy Millyar
Kashchey Bessmertnyy
Sergei Stolyarov
Sergei Stolyarov
Nikita Kozhemyaka
Galina Grigoreva
Marya Morevna
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Filippov
Palach
Emmanuil Geller
K. Krovitsky
Ivan Ryzhov
Ivan Ryzhov
Ozornoy paren
Sergei Yurtsev
Guslyar
Sergey Troitsky
Povelitel
Lev Krovitskiy
Sudya
Pyotr Galadzhev
Strazhnik
Director Alexander Rou
Writer Alexander Rou, Vladimir Shvejtser
Composer Sergei Pototsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 3 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 15 January 1944
Release date
5 October 1945 Czechoslovakia
15 January 1944 USSR
Production Soyuzdetfilm
Also known as
Kashchey bessmertnyy, Kashchei the Immortal, Кащей Бессмертный, A szerelem ördöge, Der unsterbliche Kaschtschai, Kascey l'immortale, Kościej Nieśmiertelny, Kuolematon luuranko, La légende fantastique, Le vainqueur de la mort, Neumrljivi čarovnik, Кащей Безсмъртни

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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