Poster of Million Dollar Baby
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Million Dollar Baby

Million Dollar Baby 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1941
World premiere 31 May 1941
Release date
31 May 1941 USA
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Million Dollar Baby, Tú eres mi amor, A Garota dos Milhões, A Menina dos Milhões, Der Dollarregen, Der Dollarsegen, Miss Wheelwright Discovers America, Sulhasia jonossa
Film rating

15 votes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
