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Poster of Sinegoriya
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Sinegoriya
6.3

Sinegoriya

, 1946
Sinegoriya
USSR / Family, War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Sinegoriya
6.3

Cast

Evgeniy Samoylov
Evgeniy Samoylov
Amalgama
Stepan Kayukov
King Fanfaron
Ivan Lagutin
'Wind-gazer'
Sergey Komarov
Minister
Pavel Olenev
Master
A. Visente
Melkhiora
Boris Barnet
Boris Barnet
Arseniy Petrovich Gay
Konstantin Sorokin
Konstantin Sorokin
Warrant officer Pashkov
G. Novikov
Kapiton Butyryov
L. Sharapova
Rima
Director Erast Garin, Khesya Lokshina
Writer Lev Kassil
Composer Pavel Armand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1946
World premiere 26 August 1946
Release date
26 August 1946 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzdetfilm
Also known as
Sinegoriya, Synegoria, Синегория

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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