Russian
Poster of Strange Cargo
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.9
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Strange Cargo

Strange Cargo

Strange Cargo 18+
Synopsis

Convicts escaping from Devil's Island come under the influence of a strange Christ-like figure.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 1 March 1940
Release date
1 March 1940 USA
Budget $1,252,000
Production Loew's
Also known as
Strange Cargo, Extraño cargamento, Le cargo maudit, Aftoi pou xehasan ton Theo, Almas Rebeldes, De fordømtes flugt, De vervloekte lading, Die wunderbare Rettung, Flykt, Incarcatura stranie, Kahleet murtuvat, Különös rakomány, L'isola del diavolo, La isla del diablo, Mahkûmlar Gemisi, Mennesker i drift, Not Too Deep, Not Too Narrow, Not Too Narrow, Not Too Deep, Os Fugitivos da Guiana, Странный груз
Director
Frank Borzage
Cast
Joan Crawford
Joan Crawford
Clark Gable
Clark Gable
Ian Hunter
Peter Lorre
Peter Lorre
Paul Lukas
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Quotes
André Verne So you outsmarted me, huh?
Julie That's what happens, they tell me, when smart people get together. One of them winds up ahead.
Stills
