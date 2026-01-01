Convicts escaping from Devil's Island come under the influence of a strange Christ-like figure.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 53 minutes
Production year1940
World premiere1 March 1940
Release date
1 March 1940
USA
Budget$1,252,000
ProductionLoew's
Also known as
Strange Cargo, Extraño cargamento, Le cargo maudit, Aftoi pou xehasan ton Theo, Almas Rebeldes, De fordømtes flugt, De vervloekte lading, Die wunderbare Rettung, Flykt, Incarcatura stranie, Kahleet murtuvat, Különös rakomány, L'isola del diavolo, La isla del diablo, Mahkûmlar Gemisi, Mennesker i drift, Not Too Deep, Not Too Narrow, Not Too Narrow, Not Too Deep, Os Fugitivos da Guiana, Странный груз