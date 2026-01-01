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Poster of Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
5.9

Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!

, 1948
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
5.9

Synopsis

In 1948 rural America, two stepbrothers compete for the same gal and the younger brother buys two untamed mules for work projects while the older brother tries to sabotage him.

Cast

Lon McCallister
Daniel 'Snug' Dominy
Walter Brennan
Tony Maule
Anne Revere
Judith Dominy
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Eufraznee 'Bean' McGill
Robert Karnes
Stretch Dominy
Henry Hull
Milt Dominy
Tom Tully
Robert 'Roarer' McGill
Guy Beach
Elmer
Ken Christy
G. Pat Collins
Edward Gargan
Herbert Heywood
Director F. Hugh Herbert
Writer F. Hugh Herbert, George Agnew Chamberlain
Composer Cyril J. Mockridge
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1948
World premiere 10 March 1948
Release date
10 March 1948 USA
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!, Tormentas de odio, Summer Lightning, Bagarre pour une blonde, Twist om een blonde, Aşk yarışı, Encanto da Mocidade, No, dešinėn! No, kairėn!, Skudda-u! Skudda-ey!, Tjo, vad vi har livat!, Torrentes de Ódio, Скудда-у! Скудда-эй!, 嵐の園

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Daniel 'Snug' Dominy [he sits down at the table] Sorry I'm late.
Judith Dominy Get that dog outta here
Daniel 'Snug' Dominy Oh, leave him be. He won't hurt none
Judith Dominy Get that dog out of my house!
Milt Dominy Your house? Your house! You leave the dog stay!
Judith Dominy I said I want the dog out of the house.
Milt Dominy I say the dog stays. Did you hear me?
Daniel 'Snug' Dominy Yes, sir. I heard ya. Get down, Ruff. Boy, am I hungry! Hey, where are my hotcakes?
Judith Dominy You're late. This is a farm, not a hotel
Milt Dominy Fix the boy his breakfast.
Judith Dominy Let him fix it his-self.
Milt Dominy Woman, I'm sickened to death with your harp'...
Judith Dominy [shouting over him] I ain't a-gonna waste no more of my life...
Milt Dominy For once in your life, you're gonna shut up and listen me. Nine year ago, my Marti died. You was all for joining hands and a home. You and your boy Stretch here, along with me and Snug. No sugar-cured ham was ever smoother to the taste until you got me hog-tied in marriage
Stretch Dominy Nobody held a gun in your ribs
Milt Dominy But from that moment to this here, your clammer-hammer tongue ain't never ceased a-swinging like an old cow's tail. It ain't so much the fact that you're a woman keeps me from beating you up, it's the thought of how much you and this worthless son of yours would like to land me in jail. Tell you what I'm going to do with you. I'm through
[he gets up]
Milt Dominy I'm getting out. I stuck it out as long as Snug here was little and needed care--even such care as you've give' him. But that day has gone--and I'm going with it. I never should have quit the sea and I'm shipping back to sea again right this minute.
Judith Dominy You don't darst.
[she rises]
Judith Dominy You're afraid. The years ashore have made you soft. Like a fly drown-ded in honey, you'll be stuck here 'til you die.
Milt Dominy I'll show you how soft I be. I'll show you how stuck I be.
[he gets his hat and coat from the closet]
Milt Dominy You watch me. You watch me walk out that door right now with nought but my two feet and my two good hands. You just watch me. And I ain't a-coming back.
[he exits]
Daniel 'Snug' Dominy Attaboy, Pa!
[he runs to join his father]
Judith Dominy I done it! I run him out. I run him out good and his brat along with him.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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