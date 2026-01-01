Daniel 'Snug' Dominy [he sits down at the table] Sorry I'm late.

Judith Dominy Get that dog outta here

Daniel 'Snug' Dominy Oh, leave him be. He won't hurt none

Judith Dominy Get that dog out of my house!

Milt Dominy Your house? Your house! You leave the dog stay!

Judith Dominy I said I want the dog out of the house.

Milt Dominy I say the dog stays. Did you hear me?

Daniel 'Snug' Dominy Yes, sir. I heard ya. Get down, Ruff. Boy, am I hungry! Hey, where are my hotcakes?

Judith Dominy You're late. This is a farm, not a hotel

Milt Dominy Fix the boy his breakfast.

Judith Dominy Let him fix it his-self.

Milt Dominy Woman, I'm sickened to death with your harp'...

Judith Dominy [shouting over him] I ain't a-gonna waste no more of my life...

Milt Dominy For once in your life, you're gonna shut up and listen me. Nine year ago, my Marti died. You was all for joining hands and a home. You and your boy Stretch here, along with me and Snug. No sugar-cured ham was ever smoother to the taste until you got me hog-tied in marriage

Stretch Dominy Nobody held a gun in your ribs

Milt Dominy But from that moment to this here, your clammer-hammer tongue ain't never ceased a-swinging like an old cow's tail. It ain't so much the fact that you're a woman keeps me from beating you up, it's the thought of how much you and this worthless son of yours would like to land me in jail. Tell you what I'm going to do with you. I'm through

[he gets up]

Milt Dominy I'm getting out. I stuck it out as long as Snug here was little and needed care--even such care as you've give' him. But that day has gone--and I'm going with it. I never should have quit the sea and I'm shipping back to sea again right this minute.

Judith Dominy You don't darst.

[she rises]

Judith Dominy You're afraid. The years ashore have made you soft. Like a fly drown-ded in honey, you'll be stuck here 'til you die.

Milt Dominy I'll show you how soft I be. I'll show you how stuck I be.

[he gets his hat and coat from the closet]

Milt Dominy You watch me. You watch me walk out that door right now with nought but my two feet and my two good hands. You just watch me. And I ain't a-coming back.

[he exits]

Daniel 'Snug' Dominy Attaboy, Pa!

[he runs to join his father]