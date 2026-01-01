An inventor needs cash to develop his big idea. His wife, who loves him, decides to raise it for him by divorcing him and marrying a millionaire.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 28 minutes
Production year1942
Online premiere17 December 1942
World premiere28 August 1942
Release date
10 September 1948
Italy
3 December 1942
Mexico
27 November 1942
Portugal
1 January 1943
USA
ProductionParamount Pictures
Also known as
The Palm Beach Story, Atemlos nach Florida, Приключения в Палм-Бич, A Palm Beach történet, Aradığım Aşk, Aventure à Palm Beach, Avontuur te Palm Beach, Dårarnas paradis, Hullujen paratiisi, Los amantes de mi mujer, Los amores de mi mujer, Madame et ses flirts, Mulher de Verdade, Opowieść o Palm Beach, Pou vriskei lefta i gynaika mou?, Poveste din Palm Beach, Príbeh z Palm Beach, Ritrovarsi, Sippur Palm Beach, Um Marido Rico, Un marido rico, Πού βρίσκει λεφτά η γυναίκα μου;, Історія з Палм-Біч, 棕櫚灘奇緣, 結婚五年目
Wienie KingCold are the hands of time that creep along relentlessly, destroying slowly but without pity that which yesterday was young. Alone our memories resist this disintegration and grow more lovely with the passing years. Heh! That's hard to say with false teeth!