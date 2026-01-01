Menu
Poster of The Palm Beach Story
7.4 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Palm Beach Story

The Palm Beach Story

The Palm Beach Story 18+
Synopsis

An inventor needs cash to develop his big idea. His wife, who loves him, decides to raise it for him by divorcing him and marrying a millionaire.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1942
Online premiere 17 December 1942
World premiere 28 August 1942
Release date
10 September 1948 Italy
3 December 1942 Mexico
27 November 1942 Portugal
1 January 1943 USA
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
The Palm Beach Story, Atemlos nach Florida, Приключения в Палм-Бич, A Palm Beach történet, Aradığım Aşk, Aventure à Palm Beach, Avontuur te Palm Beach, Dårarnas paradis, Hullujen paratiisi, Los amantes de mi mujer, Los amores de mi mujer, Madame et ses flirts, Mulher de Verdade, Opowieść o Palm Beach, Pou vriskei lefta i gynaika mou?, Poveste din Palm Beach, Príbeh z Palm Beach, Ritrovarsi, Sippur Palm Beach, Um Marido Rico, Un marido rico, Πού βρίσκει λεφτά η γυναίκα μου;, Історія з Палм-Біч, 棕櫚灘奇緣, 結婚五年目
Director
Preston Sturges
Cast
Joel McCrea
Mary Astor
Siegfried Arno
Claudette Colbert
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Wienie King Cold are the hands of time that creep along relentlessly, destroying slowly but without pity that which yesterday was young. Alone our memories resist this disintegration and grow more lovely with the passing years. Heh! That's hard to say with false teeth!
Stills
