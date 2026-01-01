Menu
Poster of The Valley of Decision
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Valley of Decision

The Valley of Decision

The Valley of Decision 18+
Synopsis

An Irish maid falls for the son of her wealthy boss, though their disapproving fathers and a bitter strike at the steel mill complicates matters.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1945
World premiere 3 May 1945
Release date
1 January 1948 Austria 12
1 June 1945 USA
Budget $2,160,000
Production Loew's
Also known as
The Valley of Decision, El valle de la abnegación, La Vallée du jugement, Das Tal der Entscheidung, Die Entscheidung, Dolina decyzji, Domens dal, Dommens dal, El valle del destino, Historia Mary Rafferty, I koilada ton apofaseon, La valle del destino, O Vale da Decisão, O Vale do Destino, Skæbnens dal, Tuomion laakso, Η κοιλάδα των αποφάσεων, Долина решимости, Долината на Страшния съд, 愛の決断
Director
Tay Garnett
Cast
Greer Garson
Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Donald Crisp
Lionel Barrymore
Preston Foster
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Quotes
Paul Scott [Mary is upset over her father's stubbornness and begins crying. Paul leads her to a bluff overlooking Pittsburgh's steel mills] You can see all of Pittsburgh from here, but Pittsburgh can't see you. Why don't you sit down and cry it out?
Stills
