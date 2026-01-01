The Firefly, Tarantela, Tarantella, L'espionne de Castille, Senorita, Espia Bailarina, Hiszpański motyl, Ildfluen, La espía de Castilla, La lucciola, La luciernaga, La luciérnaga, O Vagalume, Двойная игра, Светлячок, 歌う密使
Film rating
6.7
Rate15 votes
6.8IMDb
Quotes
Don DiegoYou have one bad habit.
Nina Maria AzaraOh, yes? What?
Don DiegoYou're always saying good-bye.
Nina Maria AzaraVery well then, I won't say good-bye. I'll just go!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.