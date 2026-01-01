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Poster of The Firefly
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Firefly
6.7

The Firefly

, 1937
The Firefly
USA / History, Musical, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Firefly
6.7

Cast

Allan Jones
Don Diego
Jeanette MacDonald
Nina Maria
Warren William
Major de Rouchemont
Billy Gilbert
Innkeeper
Henry Daniell
Henry Daniell
General Savary
Douglass Dumbrille
Marquis de Melito
Leonard Penn
Etienne
Tom Rutherford
King Ferdinard
Belle Mitchell
Lola
George Zucco
Secret Service Chief
Director Robert Z. Leonard
Writer Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Otto A. Harbach, Ogden Nash
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 5 November 1937
Release date
20 July 1938 Germany
5 November 1937 USA
10 January 1949 USSR
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Firefly, Tarantela, Tarantella, L'espionne de Castille, Senorita, Espia Bailarina, Hiszpański motyl, Ildfluen, La espía de Castilla, La lucciola, La luciernaga, La luciérnaga, O Vagalume, Двойная игра, Светлячок, 歌う密使

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Don Diego You have one bad habit.
Nina Maria Azara Oh, yes? What?
Don Diego You're always saying good-bye.
Nina Maria Azara Very well then, I won't say good-bye. I'll just go!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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