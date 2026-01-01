Very well then, I won't say good-bye. I'll just go!

Nina Maria Azara Very well then, I won't say good-bye. I'll just go!

You're always saying good-bye.

Don Diego You're always saying good-bye.

Oh, yes? What?

Nina Maria Azara Oh, yes? What?

You have one bad habit.

Don Diego You have one bad habit.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.