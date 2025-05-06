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Poster of Daydreams
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Daydreams
6.6

Daydreams

, 1915
Gryozy
Russian Empire / Drama, Short / 18+
Poster of Daydreams
6.6

Cast

Aleksandr Vyrubov
Viktor Arens
Solski, a painter
Alexander Wyrubow
Sergei Nikolaevich Nedelin
F. Werchowzewa
Yelena, his wife
N. Tschernobajewa
Tina Wlarskaja, an actress
Director Yevgeny Bauer
Writer Georges Rodenbach, M. Bassow
Composer Neil Brand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russian Empire
Runtime 37 minutes
Production year 1915
World premiere 10 October 1915
Release date
10 October 1915 Russia
Also known as
Gryozy, Daydreams, Grezy, Harhakuvia, Sonho, Tagträume, Грёзы, Rêves, Обманутые мечты

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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