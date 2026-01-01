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Poster of The Three Million Trial
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Three Million Trial
7.1

The Three Million Trial

, 1926
Protsess o tryokh millionakh
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Three Million Trial
7.1

Cast

Vladimir Fogel
a Man with a binocular
Igor Ilyinsky
Igor Ilyinsky
Mikhail Klimov
Anatoli Ktorov
Olga Zhiznyeva
Noris Ornano, The Banker's Wife
Daniil Vvedenskiy
A Burglar
Nikolai Prozorovsky
Guido, Noris Ornano's lover
Aleksandr Glinsky
Innkeeper
Vladimir Mikhaylov
Monk
Mark Tsibulsky
Monk
Boris Shlikhting
Police chief
Mikhail Yarov
Policeman
Director Yakov Protazanov
Writer Umberto Notari, Yakov Protazanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1926
World premiere 28 April 1926
Release date
28 April 1926 Russia 0+
Production Mezhrabpom-Rus
Also known as
Protsess o tryokh millionakh, De drie dieven, El proceso de los tres millones, Het proces om 3 millioen roebel, Het proces om 3.000.000, Het proces om drie millioen, Le Procès des trois millions, Proces o trzy miliony, The Case of the Three Million, The Three Millions Trial, Three Thieves, Triju milijonu procesas, Процесс о трёх миллионах, PROCESS O TRËCH MILLIONACH, Процесс о трех миллионах

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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