Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Kino-Eye
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Kino-Eye
7.0

Kino-Eye

, 1924
Kinoglaz
USSR / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Kino-Eye
7.0
Director Dziga Vertov
Writer Dziga Vertov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1924
World premiere 31 October 1924
Release date
31 October 1924 USSR
Production Goskino
Also known as
Kinoglaz, Kino Eye, Câmera Olho, Ciné oeil - La vie à l'improviste, Cine-ojo, Cinema Olho, Cineocchio, Elokuvasilmä, Film oko, Kino oko, Kino-Eye - Life Caught Unawares, Kino-Tvali, Киноглаз, Кинооко, Kino-Eye: Life Caught Unawares

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Kino-Eye

Man with a Movie Camera
Man with a Movie Camera Documentary
1929, USSR
8.0
Three Songs of Lenin
Three Songs of Lenin Documentary
1934, USSR
6.0
Entuziazm (Simfoniya Donbassa)
Entuziazm (Simfoniya Donbassa) History, Romantic, Documentary
1931, USSR
6.0
The Anniversary of the Revolution
The Anniversary of the Revolution Documentary, History
1918, USSR
6.0
The Return of Maxim
The Return of Maxim Drama
1937, USSR
6.0
We're from Kronstad
We're from Kronstad History
1936, USSR
6.0
The Youth of Maxim
The Youth of Maxim Drama, History, War
1935, USSR
6.0
Mother
Mother Drama
1926, USSR
7.0
Strike
Strike Drama
1924, USSR
7.0
Papirosnitsa ot Mosselproma
Papirosnitsa ot Mosselproma Comedy
1924, USSR
6.0
Uncle's Apartment
Uncle's Apartment Short, Comedy
1913, Russian Empire
6.0
Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny
Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny Documentary
1921, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more