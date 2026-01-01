Menu
Synopsis

A drug-addicted doctor has in Africa isolated life. Once a pretty young married woman asks him to make an abortion. He'll agree only if she accepts his sexual offer. Woman refuses and leaves immediately.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1927
World premiere 24 February 1928
Release date
24 February 1928 USSR
Production Georgia-Film
Also known as
Amoki, Амок, Закон и долг, Amok
Director
Kote Mardjanishvili
Cast
Nato Vachnadze
Aleksandre Imedashvili
Valerian Gunia
Siko Palavandishvili
Viktor Chankvetadze
Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
