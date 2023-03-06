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Poster of The Wedding Night
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Wedding Night
6.6

The Wedding Night

, 1935
The Wedding Night
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Wedding Night
6.6

Synopsis

While working on a novel in his country home in Connecticut, married writer Tony Barrett (Cooper) becomes attracted to Manya (Sten), the daughter of a neighboring farmer. Manya is unhappily engaged to Frederik (Bellamy). Due to a snowstorm, Tony and Manya are trapped together in his house overnight. The next day, Manya's father insists her wedding to Frederik take place in spite of Manya's misgivings. Drunkenness and jealousy result in tragedy at the wedding reception that night.

Cast

Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper
Tony Barrett
Anna Sten
Manya Novak
Ralph Bellamy
Ralph Bellamy
Fredrik Sobieski
Helen Vinson
Dora Barrett
Sig Ruman
Mr. Jan Novak
Esther Dale
Mrs. Kaise Novak
Leonid Snegoff
Sobieski
Eleanor Wesselhoeft
Mrs. Sobieski
Milla Davenport
Grandmother
Agnes Anderson
Helena
Director King Vidor
Writer Samuel Goldwyn, Edwin H. Knopf, Edith Fitzgerald
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 8 March 1935
Release date
3 May 1935 France
8 March 1935 USA NR
Production The Samuel Goldwyn Company
Also known as
The Wedding Night, A Noite Nupcial, Bröllopsnatt, Die Nacht der Liebe, En eneste nat, Hääyö, İlk Gece, Noc weselna, Noche nupcial, Noite de Pecado, Notte di nozze, Soir de noces, Svadbena noć, Svatební noc, Utolsó éjszaka, Νύκτα γάμου, Νύχτα γάμου, Брачная ночь, 結婚の夜（1935）

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 6 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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