While working on a novel in his country home in Connecticut, married writer Tony Barrett (Cooper) becomes attracted to Manya (Sten), the daughter of a neighboring farmer. Manya is unhappily engaged to Frederik (Bellamy). Due to a snowstorm, Tony and Manya are trapped together in his house overnight. The next day, Manya's father insists her wedding to Frederik take place in spite of Manya's misgivings. Drunkenness and jealousy result in tragedy at the wedding reception that night.
The Wedding Night, A Noite Nupcial, Bröllopsnatt, Die Nacht der Liebe, En eneste nat, Hääyö, İlk Gece, Noc weselna, Noche nupcial, Noite de Pecado, Notte di nozze, Soir de noces, Svadbena noć, Svatební noc, Utolsó éjszaka, Νύκτα γάμου, Νύχτα γάμου, Брачная ночь, 結婚の夜（1935）
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.6IMDb
Updated 6 March 2023
Stills
Quotes
Mr. Jan NovakWell, I don't know how you walk, but you fall pretty good!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.