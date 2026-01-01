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Poster of Meet John Doe
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Meet John Doe
7.6

Meet John Doe

, 1940
Meet John Doe
USA / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Meet John Doe
7.6

Synopsis

A man needing money agrees to impersonate a nonexistent person who said he'd be committing suicide as a protest, and a political movement begins.

Cast

Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper
'Long John' Willoughby
Barbara Stanwyck
Barbara Stanwyck
Ann Mitchell
Edward Arnold
D.B. Norton
Walter Brennan
The 'Colonel'
Spring Byington
Mrs. Mitchell
James Gleason
Henry Connell
Gene Lockhart
Gene Lockhart
Mayor Lovett
Rod La Rocque
Ted Sheldon
Irving Bacon
Beany
Regis Toomey
Bert Hansen
Director Frank Capra
Writer Richard Connell, Robert Presnell Sr., Robert Riskin
Composer Dimitri Tiomkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 12 March 1941
Release date
14 May 1942 Brazil 14
14 March 1941 Canada PG
11 July 1947 Germany
12 January 1942 Great Britain
14 March 1941 Mexico B
3 May 1941 USA
24 August 1951 USSR
Production Frank Capra Productions
Also known as
Meet John Doe, ...Y la cabalgata pasa, El mandamiento supremo, Hier ist John Doe, Познакомьтесь с Джоном Доу, ¿Conocen a John Doe?, Adorável Vagabundo, Arriva John Doe!, Az utca embere, Bemutatom John Doe-t, Cihan Hakimi, Frank Capra's 'Meet John Doe', He uskoivat elämään, I dominatori della metropoli, Incontrando John Doe, Întâlnire cu John Doe, John Doe, de man die het meende, John Doe, Dynamite, John Doe, l'homme de la rue, John Doe, man uit de straat, Juan Nadie, Kohting John Doega, L'home del carrer, L'homme de la rue, Meu Adorável Vagabundo, O laos prostazei, Obywatel John Doe, Oto John Doe, Spoznajte Johna Doeja, Sutikti Džoną Dou, The Life and Death of John Doe, The Life of John Doe, Um João Ninguém, Upoznajte Johna Doea, Vi behøver hinanden, Vi behöver varann, Vi trenger hverandre, Vi-l prezint pe John Doe, Wer ist John Doe?, Ο λαός προστάζει, Запознайте се с Джон Доу, Познайомтеся із Джоном Доу, 群衆

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Beany What's a helot?
The Colonel You've ever been broke, sonny?
Beany Sure, mostly often.
The Colonel All right. You're walking along, not a nickel in your jeans, you're free as the wind, nobody bothers ya. Hundreds of people pass you by in every line of business: shoes, hats, automobiles, radios, everything, and they're all nice lovable people and they lets you alone, is that right? Then you get a hold of some dough and what happens, all those nice sweet lovable people become helots, a lotta heels. They begin to creep up on ya, trying to sell ya something: they get long claws and they get a stranglehold on ya, and you squirm and you duck and you holler and you try to push them away but you haven't got the chance. They gots ya. First thing ya know you own things, a car for instance, now your whole life is messed up with alot more stuff: you get license fees and number plates and gas and oil and taxes and insurance and identification cards and letters and bills and flat tires and dents and traffic tickets and motorcycle cops and tickets and courtrooms and lawers and fines and... a million and one other things. What happens? You're not the free and happy guy you used to be. You need to have money to pay for all those things, so you go after what the other fellas got. There you are, you're a helot yourself.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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