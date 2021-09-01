Sabotage, Sabotaje, Sabotaža, Саботаж, À 1 e 45, Agent secret, Fåglarna sjunga kl 1,45, I Married a Murderer, London i fare, O Marido Era o Culpado, Sabotaasi, Sabotagem, Sabotaggio, Szabotázs, Tajny agent, The Hidden Power, The Woman Alone, Una donna sola, Σαμποτάζ, サボタージュ（1936）, Alfred Hitchcocks Sabotage, La mujer solitaria, Sabotaje (La mujer solitaria)
Film rating
7.0
Rate15 votes
7IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
Ted Spencer[trying to calm crowd down demanding their money back after a power outage]It's an act of God, I tell you!
Member of Cinema CrowdAnd what do you call an act of God?
Ted SpencerI call your face one, and you won't get your money back on that.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.