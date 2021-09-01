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Poster of Sabotage
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Sabotage
7.0

Sabotage

, 1936
Sabotage
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Sabotage
7.0

Synopsis

A Scotland Yard undercover detective is on the trail of a saboteur who is part of a plot to set off a bomb in London. But when the detective's cover is blown, the plot begins to unravel.

Cast

Sylvia Sidney
Mrs. Verloc
Oskar Homolka
Karl Verloc--Her Husband
Desmond Tester
Stevie
John Loder
Detective Sgt. Ted Spencer
Joyce Barbour
Renee
Matthew Boulton
Superintendent Talbot
S.J. Warmington
Hollingshead
William Dewhurst
The Professor
Pamela Bevan
Miss Chatham's Daughter
Peter Bull
Michaelis - Conspirator
Director Alfred Hitchcock
Writer Joseph Conrad, Charles Bennett, Ian Hay, Helen Simpson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 2 December 1936
Release date
31 December 1937 Brazil
8 January 1937 France
11 September 1939 Germany
8 February 1937 Great Britain
9 November 1939 Portugal
7 October 1939 Sweden 15
11 January 1937 USA
Worldwide Gross $721
Production Gaumont British Picture Corporation
Also known as
Sabotage, Sabotaje, Sabotaža, Саботаж, À 1 e 45, Agent secret, Fåglarna sjunga kl 1,45, I Married a Murderer, London i fare, O Marido Era o Culpado, Sabotaasi, Sabotagem, Sabotaggio, Szabotázs, Tajny agent, The Hidden Power, The Woman Alone, Una donna sola, Σαμποτάζ, サボタージュ（1936）, Alfred Hitchcocks Sabotage, La mujer solitaria, Sabotaje (La mujer solitaria)

Film rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Ted Spencer [trying to calm crowd down demanding their money back after a power outage] It's an act of God, I tell you!
Member of Cinema Crowd And what do you call an act of God?
Ted Spencer I call your face one, and you won't get your money back on that.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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