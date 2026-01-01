An opportunistic Texas gambler and the exiled Creole daughter of an aristocratic family join forces to achieve justice from the society that has ostracized them.
CountryUSA
Runtime2 hours 15 minutes
Production year1945
World premiere21 November 1945
Release date
4 December 1946
France
21 November 1945
USA
Budget$1,750,000
ProductionWarner Bros.
Also known as
Saratoga Trunk, La exótica, Saratoga, L'intrigante de Saratoga, Abrechnung in Saratoga, De intrigante van Saratoga, Die Intrigantin von Saratoga, Högt spel i Saratoga, Højt spil i Saratoga, Mulher Exótica, Saratoga Güzeli, Spiel mit dem Schicksal, Uhkapeliä Saratogassa, Саратога, Саратогская железнодорожная ветка, サラトガ本線