6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Kinoafisha Films Saratoga Trunk

Saratoga Trunk

Saratoga Trunk 18+
Synopsis

An opportunistic Texas gambler and the exiled Creole daughter of an aristocratic family join forces to achieve justice from the society that has ostracized them.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1945
World premiere 21 November 1945
Release date
4 December 1946 France
21 November 1945 USA
Budget $1,750,000
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Saratoga Trunk, La exótica, Saratoga, L'intrigante de Saratoga, Abrechnung in Saratoga, De intrigante van Saratoga, Die Intrigantin von Saratoga, Högt spel i Saratoga, Højt spil i Saratoga, Mulher Exótica, Saratoga Güzeli, Spiel mit dem Schicksal, Uhkapeliä Saratogassa, Саратога, Саратогская железнодорожная ветка, サラトガ本線
Director
Sam Wood
Cast
Gary Cooper
Ingrid Bergman
Flora Robson
Jerry Austin
John Warburton
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Augustin Haussy Madame...
Clio Dulaine Yes?
Augustin Haussy You're very beautiful.
[Nervously]
Augustin Haussy I mean... beautiful.
Clio Dulaine Yes, isn't it lucky?
