Nanook of the North, Nanuk der Eskimo, Kuldens Søn, Kuzeyli Nanook, Kyokuhoku no Kaii, Nannuk, Pohjolan mies, Nanook do Norte, Nanook s severa, Nanook, köldens son, Nanook, o Esquimó, Nanook, pakkasen poika, Nanouk, Nanouk l'Esquimau, Nanouk, l'homme des temps primitifs, Nanuk eschimosul, Nanuk l'eschimese, Nanuk l'esquimese, Nanuk sa severa, Nanuk z Północy, Nanuk, az eszkimó, Nanuk, clovek primitivní, Nanuk, der Eskimo, Nanuk, el esquimal, Nanuk, o Esquimó, Nanukas iš Šiaurės, Snöhyddans folk: Berättelsen om en eskimåfamiljs kamp för tillvaron, Ο Νανούκ του Βορρά, Нанук от Севера, Нанук с Севера, 極北のナヌーク, Nanuk l'esquimal, Nanook del nord
Film rating
7.6
Rate11 votes
7.6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Robert Flaherty, DirectorAt last, in 1920, I thought I had shot enough scenes to make the film, and prepared to go home. Poor old Nanook hung around my cabin, talking over films we still could make if I would only stay on for another year. He never understood why I should have gone to all the fuss and bother of making the "big aggie" of him. Less than two years later I received word that Nanook had ventured into the interior hoping for deer and had starved to death. But our "big aggie" become "Nanook of the North" has gone into most of the odd corners of the world, and more men than there are stones around the shore of Nanook's home have looked upon Nanook, the kindly, brave, simple Eskimo.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.