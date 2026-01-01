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Poster of Nanook of the North
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Nanook of the North
7.6

Nanook of the North

, 1922
Nanook of the North
USA, France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Nanook of the North
7.6

Synopsis

In this silent predecessor to the modern documentary, film-maker Robert J. Flaherty spends one year following the lives of Nanook and his family, Inuits living in the Arctic Circle.

Cast

Allakariallak
Nanook
Alice Nevalinga
Nanook's Wife - the Smiling One
Cunayou
Cunayou - Nanook's Daughter
Allegoo
Allegoo - Nanook's Son
Camock
Camock - Nanook's Cat
Berry Kroeger
Narrator (1939 re-release)
Director Robert J. Flaherty
Composer Rudolf Schramm, Stanley Silverman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1922
World premiere 11 June 1922
Release date
1 March 1950 France
26 December 1922 Sweden
11 June 1922 USA
Budget $53,000
Production Les Frères Revillon
Also known as
Nanook of the North, Nanuk der Eskimo, Kuldens Søn, Kuzeyli Nanook, Kyokuhoku no Kaii, Nannuk, Pohjolan mies, Nanook do Norte, Nanook s severa, Nanook, köldens son, Nanook, o Esquimó, Nanook, pakkasen poika, Nanouk, Nanouk l'Esquimau, Nanouk, l'homme des temps primitifs, Nanuk eschimosul, Nanuk l'eschimese, Nanuk l'esquimese, Nanuk sa severa, Nanuk z Północy, Nanuk, az eszkimó, Nanuk, clovek primitivní, Nanuk, der Eskimo, Nanuk, el esquimal, Nanuk, o Esquimó, Nanukas iš Šiaurės, Snöhyddans folk: Berättelsen om en eskimåfamiljs kamp för tillvaron, Ο Νανούκ του Βορρά, Нанук от Севера, Нанук с Севера, 極北のナヌーク, Nanuk l'esquimal, Nanook del nord

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb

Quotes

Robert Flaherty, Director At last, in 1920, I thought I had shot enough scenes to make the film, and prepared to go home. Poor old Nanook hung around my cabin, talking over films we still could make if I would only stay on for another year. He never understood why I should have gone to all the fuss and bother of making the "big aggie" of him. Less than two years later I received word that Nanook had ventured into the interior hoping for deer and had starved to death. But our "big aggie" become "Nanook of the North" has gone into most of the odd corners of the world, and more men than there are stones around the shore of Nanook's home have looked upon Nanook, the kindly, brave, simple Eskimo.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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