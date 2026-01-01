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Poster of Brennende Acker, Der
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Brennende Acker, Der
6.8

Brennende Acker, Der

, 1922
Brennende Acker, Der
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Brennende Acker, Der
6.8

Cast

Lya De Putti
Vladimir Gajdarov
Werner Krauss
Eduard von Winterstein
Stella Arbenina
Alfred Abel
Alfred Abel
Director F. W. Murnau
Writer Willy Haas, Arthur Rosen, Thea von Harbou
Composer Alexander Schirmann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1922
World premiere 3 March 1922
Release date
3 March 1922 Germany
Production Deulig Film, Goron Film, ARTE
Also known as
Der brennende Acker, Den brinnande åkern, The Burning Soil, A Terra Ardente, A Terra Que Arde, Czarcie pole, Den brennende åker, Égő szántóföld, Guldets Forbandelse, Il campo del diavolo, La terra che brucia, La Terre qui flambe, La tierra en llamas, Palava pelto, Terra em Chamas, Zemlja koja gori, Горящее поле

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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