The Doll with Millions
1 poster Tickets from 400 ₽
The Doll with Millions

The Doll with Millions

Kukla s millionami 18+
Tickets from 400 ₽
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 1928
World premiere 29 April 1928
Release date
29 April 1928 USA
Production Mezhrabpomfilm
Also known as
Kukla s millionami, Kukla z milionami, The Doll with Millions, Кукла с миллионами
Director
Sergey Komarov
Cast
Igor Ilyinsky
Igor Ilyinsky
Vladimir Fogel
Galina Kravchenko
Ada Wójcik
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes and Tickets
Illyuzion
17:00 from 400 ₽
Film Reviews
«The Doll with Millions» now playing

Sun 26
Format
Group Screenings
Illyuzion
Kitay-gorod
2D
17:00 from 400 ₽
