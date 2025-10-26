Menu
1 poster
Tickets from 400 ₽
Kinoafisha
Films
The Doll with Millions
The Doll with Millions
Kukla s millionami
18+
Tickets from 400 ₽
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
1928
World premiere
29 April 1928
Release date
29 April 1928
USA
Production
Mezhrabpomfilm
Also known as
Kukla s millionami, Kukla z milionami, The Doll with Millions, Кукла с миллионами
Director
Sergey Komarov
Cast
Igor Ilyinsky
Vladimir Fogel
Galina Kravchenko
Ada Wójcik
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.7
Rate
13
votes
6.8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Illyuzion
17:00
from 400 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
26 October
from 400 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
