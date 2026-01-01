A jaded former jockey helps a young girl prepare a wild but gifted horse for England's Grand National Sweepstakes.
CountryUSA
Runtime2 hours 3 minutes
Production year1944
World premiere14 December 1944
Release date
23 November 1945
Australia
12 June 1947
Germany
26 January 1945
Sweden
7
26 January 1945
USA
ProductionLoew's
Also known as
National Velvet, Fuego de juventud, Kleines Mädchen, großes Herz, A Mocidade é Assim Mesmo, A nagy derby, A Nobreza Corre nas Veias, Alitis kai i amazon, O, El sueño del Gran National, Gran premio, Le Grand National, O Velkou cenu, Över alla hinder, Over alle hindre, Tatlı Yalan, Velvet vítězí, Wielka nagroda, Wielka wygrana, Yli esteiden, Национальный бархат, 緑園の天使