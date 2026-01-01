Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of National Velvet
Poster of National Velvet
Poster of National Velvet
Рейтинги
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films National Velvet

National Velvet

National Velvet 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A jaded former jockey helps a young girl prepare a wild but gifted horse for England's Grand National Sweepstakes.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 14 December 1944
Release date
23 November 1945 Australia
12 June 1947 Germany
26 January 1945 Sweden 7
26 January 1945 USA
Production Loew's
Also known as
National Velvet, Fuego de juventud, Kleines Mädchen, großes Herz, A Mocidade é Assim Mesmo, A nagy derby, A Nobreza Corre nas Veias, Alitis kai i amazon, O, El sueño del Gran National, Gran premio, Le Grand National, O Velkou cenu, Över alla hinder, Over alle hindre, Tatlı Yalan, Velvet vítězí, Wielka nagroda, Wielka wygrana, Yli esteiden, Национальный бархат, 緑園の天使
Director
Clarence Brown
Cast
Mickey Rooney
Donald Crisp
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Anne Revere
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Cast and Crew
Similar films for National Velvet
Lassie Come Home 7.1
Lassie Come Home (1943)
Courage of Lassie 6.3
Courage of Lassie (1946)
The Yearling 7.5
The Yearling (1946)
Phar Lap 7.3
Phar Lap (1983)
The Magic of Lassie 5.9
The Magic of Lassie (1978)
The Great Race 8.0
The Great Race (1965)
Little Women 7.3
Little Women (1949)
Life with Father 7.4
Life with Father (1947)
Boys Town 7.7
Boys Town (1938)
Captains Courageous 8.2
Captains Courageous (1937)
David Copperfield 7.4
David Copperfield (1935)
Little Women 7.5
Little Women (1933)

Film rating

7.7
Rate 21 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  633
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Mrs. Brown That'll be a dispute to the end of time, Mr. Brown: whether it's better to do the right thing for the wrong reason or the wrong thing for the right reason.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more