A newspaper man, his ignored fiancée, and his former employee, a down on his luck reporter, hatch an elaborate scheme to turn a false news story into the truth in order to prevent a high-society woman from suing for libel.
Libeled Lady, Los enredos de una dama, Lustige Sünder, Une fine mouche, Bulvár románc, Casado com Minha Noiva, De verongelijkte vrouw, Dois e Dois... Quatro, Fyr og flame, Gamos me epifylaxeis, Harcias hölgyek, Hendes rygte er i fare, I fyr og flamme, Kahdesti vihitty, Kekkon Kudeta, La donna del giorno, Nee, mevrouw, dat nooit!, Oklevetana dama, Raspuštenica, Reputatia domnisoarei Allenbury, Romantyczna pułapka, Situationens herre, Teotatud naine, Una mujer difamada, Γάμος με επιφυλάξεις, Оклеветанная, 結婚クーデター