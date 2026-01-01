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Poster of Libeled Lady
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Libeled Lady
7.9

Libeled Lady

, 1936
Libeled Lady
USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Libeled Lady
7.9

Synopsis

A newspaper man, his ignored fiancée, and his former employee, a down on his luck reporter, hatch an elaborate scheme to turn a false news story into the truth in order to prevent a high-society woman from suing for libel.

Cast

Gene Harlow
William Powell
William Powell
Myrna Loy
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Walter Connolly
Charley Grapewin
Director Jack Conway
Writer Maurine Dallas Watkins, Howard Emmett Rogers, George Oppenheimer, Wallace Sullivan
Composer William Axt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 9 October 1936
Release date
9 October 1936 USA
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Libeled Lady, Los enredos de una dama, Lustige Sünder, Une fine mouche, Bulvár románc, Casado com Minha Noiva, De verongelijkte vrouw, Dois e Dois... Quatro, Fyr og flame, Gamos me epifylaxeis, Harcias hölgyek, Hendes rygte er i fare, I fyr og flamme, Kahdesti vihitty, Kekkon Kudeta, La donna del giorno, Nee, mevrouw, dat nooit!, Oklevetana dama, Raspuštenica, Reputatia domnisoarei Allenbury, Romantyczna pułapka, Situationens herre, Teotatud naine, Una mujer difamada, Γάμος με επιφυλάξεις, Оклеветанная, 結婚クーデター

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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