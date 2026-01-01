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Poster of The Miracle Worker
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Miracle Worker
7.1

The Miracle Worker

, 1936
Chudesnitsa
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Miracle Worker
7.1

Cast

Ivan Shtraukh
Captain Nikolay Stepanovich
Zinaida Bokaryova
Zina Lagutina
Sergey Bulaevskiy
Ivan - shepherd
Zinovy Sazhin
Savva - hairdresser
Leonid Alekseev
Matvey - collective farm chairman
Tatyana Barysheva
Tatyana Barysheva
Yelena Ibragimova-Dobrzhanskaya
Varvara
Lev Ivanov
Fire chief
Mariya Shlenskaya
Ulyana
V. Tolstova
Malyutka - milkmaid
Director Aleksandr Ivanovich Medvedkin
Writer Aleksandr Ivanovich Medvedkin
Composer Lev Shvarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 1 April 1936
Release date
1 April 1936 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Chudesnitsa, Čudotvorka, The Miracle Worker, Чудесница

Film rating

7.1
Rate 21 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1706 In the Comedy genre  403 In films of USSR  193 In films of 1936  9
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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