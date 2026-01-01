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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Miracle Worker
7.1
The Miracle Worker
, 1936
Chudesnitsa
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Cast
Ivan Shtraukh
Captain Nikolay Stepanovich
Zinaida Bokaryova
Zina Lagutina
Sergey Bulaevskiy
Ivan - shepherd
Zinovy Sazhin
Savva - hairdresser
Leonid Alekseev
Matvey - collective farm chairman
Tatyana Barysheva
Yelena Ibragimova-Dobrzhanskaya
Varvara
Lev Ivanov
Fire chief
Mariya Shlenskaya
Ulyana
V. Tolstova
Malyutka - milkmaid
Director
Aleksandr Ivanovich Medvedkin
Writer
Aleksandr Ivanovich Medvedkin
Composer
Lev Shvarts
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
1936
World premiere
1 April 1936
Release date
1 April 1936
Russia
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Chudesnitsa, Čudotvorka, The Miracle Worker, Чудесница
More
Film rating
7.1
Rate
21
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1706
In the Comedy genre
403
In films of USSR
193
In films of 1936
9
Showtimes
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