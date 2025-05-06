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Poster of Man in a Shell
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Man in a Shell
7.5

Man in a Shell

, 1939
Chelovek v futlyare
USSR / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Man in a Shell
7.5

Cast

Nikolay Khmelyov
Belikov
Mikhail Zharov
Mikhail Zharov
Mikhail Kovalenko
Olga Androvskaya
Varvara Kovalenko
Osip Abdulov
Tarantulov
Konstantin Adashevsky
Clergyman
Vladimir Gardin
School Principal
Vladimir Voronov
Superintendent
Aleksandr Larikov
Nevyrazimov
Aleksey Bondi
French Teacher
Aleksey Gribov
Aleksey Gribov
Servant Afanasiy
Director Isidor Annensky
Writer Isidor Annensky, Anton Chekhov
Composer Aleksandr Golubentsev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1939
World premiere 25 May 1939
Release date
25 May 1939 USSR
Based on short story “The Man in the Case” (Anton Chekhov, 1898)
Also known as
Chelovek v futlyare, Человек в футляре, Człowiek w futerale, Man in a Shell, Orso

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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