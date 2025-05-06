Similar films for Man in a Shell
The Wedding Comedy, Romantic
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Autumn Marathon Comedy, Romantic, Drama
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The Flight History, Drama, War
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The Little Golden Calf Comedy
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An Easy Life Comedy
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Talents and Admirers Drama
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Sleepless Night Drama
1960, USSR
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The Anna Cross Drama
1954, USSR
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Pyatyy okean Drama
1940, USSR
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Gobseck Drama
1937, USSR
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Vassa Zheleznova Drama
1953, USSR
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The Vyborg Side Drama
1938, USSR
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