Vladimir Dubrouvsky, a lieutenant in the Russian army, catches the eye of Czarina Catherine II. He spurns her advances and flees, and she puts out a warrant for his arrest, dead or alive. Vladimir learns that his father's lands have been taken by the evil Kyrilla Troekouroff, and his father dies. He dons a black mask, and becomes the outlaw The Black Eagle. He enters the Troekouroff household disguised as a French instructor for Kyrilla's daughter Mascha. He is after vengeance, but instead falls in love with Mascha.
The Eagle, Der Adler, El águila negra, L'aigle noir, A Águia Negra, A fekete sas, Aquila nera, Arawashi, De adelaar, De zwarte arend, El águila solitaria, Kartal, Kotka, Kotkas, L'àguila, O Águia, O mavros aetos, Orao, Ørnen, Orzeł, Svarta örnen, The Black Eagle, The Lone Eagle, The Untamed, Vulturul negru, Ο αητός, Ο μαύρος αετός, Ροδόλφος Βαλεντίνο, Орел, 荒鷲, L'aquila