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Poster of The Eagle
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Eagle
6.6

The Eagle

, 1925
The Eagle
USA / Action, Adventure, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Eagle
6.6

Synopsis

Vladimir Dubrouvsky, a lieutenant in the Russian army, catches the eye of Czarina Catherine II. He spurns her advances and flees, and she puts out a warrant for his arrest, dead or alive. Vladimir learns that his father's lands have been taken by the evil Kyrilla Troekouroff, and his father dies. He dons a black mask, and becomes the outlaw The Black Eagle. He enters the Troekouroff household disguised as a French instructor for Kyrilla's daughter Mascha. He is after vengeance, but instead falls in love with Mascha.

Cast

Rudolph Valentino
Vladimir Dubrovsky
Vilma Bánky
Mascha Troekouroff
Louise Dresser
The Czarina
Albert Conti
Kuschka
James Marcus
Kyrilla Troekouroff
George Nichols
Judge
Carrie Clark Ward
Aunt Aurelia
Spottiswoode Aitken
Dubrovsky's Father
Agostino Borgato
Priest
Mario Carillo
Marcel Le Blanc - French Tutor
Director Clarence Brown
Writer Aleksandr Pushkin, George Marion Jr.
Composer Lee Erwin, Carl Davis, Michael Hoffman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 1925
World premiere 8 November 1925
Release date
8 November 1925 USA NR
Production Art Finance Corporation
Also known as
The Eagle, Der Adler, El águila negra, L'aigle noir, A Águia Negra, A fekete sas, Aquila nera, Arawashi, De adelaar, De zwarte arend, El águila solitaria, Kartal, Kotka, Kotkas, L'àguila, O Águia, O mavros aetos, Orao, Ørnen, Orzeł, Svarta örnen, The Black Eagle, The Lone Eagle, The Untamed, Vulturul negru, Ο αητός, Ο μαύρος αετός, Ροδόλφος Βαλεντίνο, Орел, 荒鷲, L'aquila

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 December 2022

Quotes

Vladimir Dubrovsky Haven't we met before?
Mascha Troekouroff I think not. I don't associate with masked men as a rule.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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