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Poster of The Buccaneer
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Buccaneer
6.6

The Buccaneer

, 1938
The Buccaneer
USA / Adventure, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of The Buccaneer
6.6

Cast

Fredric March
Fredric March
Jean Lafitte
Franciska Gaal
Gretchen
Akim Tamiroff
Dominique You
Margot Grahame
Annette de Remy
Walter Brennan
Ezra Peavey
Ian Keith
Sen. Crawford
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Beluche
Douglass Dumbrille
Gov. William C.C. Claiborne
Beulah Bondi
Aunt Charlotte
Robert Barrat
Capt. Brown
Director Cecil B. DeMille
Writer C. Gardner Sullivan, Edwin Justus Mayer, Harold Lamb, Jeanie Macpherson
Composer George Antheil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 4 February 1938
Release date
4 February 1938 USA
1 January 1949 USSR
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
The Buccaneer, Der Freibeuter von Louisiana, Gusar, Les flibustiers, Buccaneer, Corsarios de Florida, Corsarul, De boekanier, De vrijbuiters, El bucanero, Fräulein Pirat, I filibustieri, Kaizoku, Kalózkisasszony, Kara Korsan, Korsanlar, Korsaren, Korsarz, Lafitte o megas, Lafitte the Pirate, Lafitte, O Corsário, Merirosvojen kuningas, O Corsário Lafitte, O peiratis, Sjörövarnas konung, The Baratarians, Флибустьер, 海賊（1938）, Последний корсар

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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