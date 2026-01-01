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Poster of Engineer Kochin's Error
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Engineer Kochin's Error
6.1

Engineer Kochin's Error

, 1939
Oshibka inzhenera Kochina
USSR / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Engineer Kochin's Error
6.1

Synopsis

Engineer-designer of the Moscow aviation plant Cochin took the secret blueprints home. He didn't know that foreign intelligence had long been hunting for these blueprints...

Cast

Mikhail Zharov
Mikhail Zharov
Lartsev
Lyubov Orlova
Lyubov Orlova
Kseniya Lebedeva
Faina Ranevskaya
Faina Ranevskaya
Dmitriy Orlovskiy
Boris Petker
Sergey Nikonov
Nikolay Dorokhin
Kochin
Leonid Kmit
Pyotr Leontyev
Galkin
Director Aleksandr Macheret
Writer Aleksandr Macheret, Yury Olesha
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1939
World premiere 5 October 1939
Release date
28 September 1945 Czechoslovakia
5 October 1939 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Oshibka inzhenera Kochina, Engineer Kochin's Error, Greška inženjera Kočina, Injenjör Kotjins misstag, Kohtalokas virhe, Szembesítés, Ошибка инженера Кочина, Omyl inženýra Kočina

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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