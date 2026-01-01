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6.1
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Engineer Kochin's Error
6.1
Engineer Kochin's Error
, 1939
Oshibka inzhenera Kochina
USSR / Thriller / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
Engineer-designer of the Moscow aviation plant Cochin took the secret blueprints home. He didn't know that foreign intelligence had long been hunting for these blueprints...
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Cast
Mikhail Zharov
Lartsev
Lyubov Orlova
Kseniya Lebedeva
Faina Ranevskaya
Dmitriy Orlovskiy
Boris Petker
Sergey Nikonov
Nikolay Dorokhin
Kochin
Leonid Kmit
Pyotr Leontyev
Galkin
Director
Aleksandr Macheret
Writer
Aleksandr Macheret
,
Yury Olesha
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
1939
World premiere
5 October 1939
Release date
28 September 1945
Czechoslovakia
5 October 1939
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Oshibka inzhenera Kochina, Engineer Kochin's Error, Greška inženjera Kočina, Injenjör Kotjins misstag, Kohtalokas virhe, Szembesítés, Ошибка инженера Кочина, Omyl inženýra Kočina
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.1
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