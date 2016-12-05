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Poster of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
8.3

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

, 1939
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington - Trailer
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington  Trailer

Synopsis

A naive man is appointed to fill a vacancy in the United States Senate. His plans promptly collide with political corruption, but he doesn't back down.

Cast

Jean Arthur
Saunders
James Stewart
James Stewart
Jefferson Smith
Claude Rains
Claude Rains
Senator Joseph Harrison Paine
Guy Kibbee
Governor Hubert 'Happy' Hopper
Edward Arnold
Jim Taylor
Thomas Mitchell
Thomas Mitchell
Diz Moore
Eugene Pallette
Chick McGann
Beulah Bondi
Ma Smith
H. B. Warner
Senator Agnew - Majority Leader
Harry Carey
President of the Senate
Director Frank Capra
Writer Sidney Buchman, Lewis R. Foster
Composer Dimitri Tiomkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 1939
Online premiere 4 October 2025
World premiere 17 October 1939
Release date
23 February 1940 Argentina
25 December 1939 Brazil
4 July 1947 Czechoslovakia
19 January 1940 France
5 April 1947 Germany 0
7 November 1939 Great Britain
24 September 1941 Hungary 18
3 May 1940 Ireland G
5 April 1947 Italy
9 October 1941 Japan G
29 February 1940 Mexico
20 October 1940 Palestine
10 April 1941 Portugal
15 May 1949 Spain
23 December 1939 Sweden
19 October 1939 USA
8 October 1947 USSR
Budget $1,900,000
Worldwide Gross $146,448
Production Columbia Pictures
Also known as
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Caballero sin espada, Мистер Смит едет в Вашингтон, Monsieur Smith au sénat, Mr. Smith geht nach Washington, Mr. Smith kommer til Washington, A Mulher Faz o Homem, Agha-ye smit be washangton miravad, Alseyed smith yazhab ela washanton, Ameriki, i hora tis eleftherias, Becsületből elégtelen, Domnul Smith merge la Washington, Frank Capra's Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Gospod Smith gre v Washington, Gospodin Smit ide u Vašington, Gospodin Smith ide u Washington, Janob Smit Vashingtonga boradi, Mister Smit Vaşinqtona gedir, Mister Smith v senatu, Mr. Smith au sénat, Mr. Smith gaat naar Washington, Mr. Smith i Washington, Mr. Smith lähtee Washingtoniin, Mr. Smith va a Washington, Mr. Smith Washington'a Gidiyor, Mr. Smith Washingtonba megy, Pan Smith jedzie do Waszyngtonu, Pan Smith přichází, Para Beraber Gitmez, Peço a Palavra, Ponas Smitas vyksta į Vašingtoną, Sumisu miyako e yuku, Αμερική, η χώρα της ελευθερίας, Г-н Смит отива във Вашингтон, Господин Смит иде у Вашингтон, Мистер Смит Вашингтонға барады, Містер Сміт їде до Вашингтона, スミス都へ行く, 史密斯先生到华盛顿, 華府風雲, 스미스씨 워싱톤에 가다, Сенатор, 스미스씨 워싱턴에 가다, Mister Smith va a Washington, Bay Smith Washington'a Gidiyor

Film rating

8.3
Rate 22 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  115 In the Drama genre  48 In films of USA  75 In films of 1939  1

Film Trailers

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Mr. Smith Goes to Washington - Trailer
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington Trailer
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Quotes

Jefferson Smith You see, boys forget what their country means by just reading The Land of the Free in history books. Then they get to be men they forget even more. Liberty's too precious a thing to be buried in books, Miss Saunders. Men should hold it up in front of them every single day of their lives and say: I'm free to think and to speak. My ancestors couldn't, I can, and my children will. Boys ought to grow up remembering that.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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