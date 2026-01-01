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Poster of The Ghost That Never Returns
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Ghost That Never Returns
6.7

The Ghost That Never Returns

, 1929
Prividenie, kotoroe ne vozvrashchaetsya
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Ghost That Never Returns
6.7

Cast

Boris Ferdinandov
Khose Real
Olga Zhiznyeva
Maksim Shtraukh
Politseyskiy agent
Leonid Yurenev
A. Filippov
Syn Khose
Karl Gurniak
Rabochiy, chlen komiteta
Dmitriy Kara-Dmitriev
Shef agentov
Ivan Lavrov
Otets Khose
A. Repin
Soblaznitel
Gavriil Terekhov
Santander, lyubovnik
Daniil Vvedenskiy
Nachalnik tyurmy
E. Yakovskiy
Funktsioner
Director Abram Room
Writer Henri Barbusse, Valentin Turkin
Composer Aleksandr Shenshin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1929
World premiere 14 December 1929
Release date
15 March 1930 Russia
14 December 1929 USSR
Production Sovkino
Also known as
Prividenie, kotoroe ne vozvrashchaetsya, The Ghost That Never Returns, Evasión, Menschen-Arsenal, The Ghost That Does Not Return, The Ghost That Never Returned, Upiór, który nie powraca, Привидение, которое не возвращается, 一去不复返的幽灵, Privideniye, kotoroye ne vozvrashchayetsya

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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