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Poster of The Macomber Affair
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Macomber Affair
6.6

The Macomber Affair

, 1947
The Macomber Affair
USA / Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Macomber Affair
6.6

Cast

Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Robert Wilson
Joan Bennett
Margaret 'Margo' Macomber
Robert Preston
Francis Macomber
Reginald Denny
Police Inspector
Jean Gillie
Aimee
Carl Harbord
Coroner
Earl Smith
Kongoni
Frederick Worlock
Clerk
Vernon Downing
Reporter Logan
Darby Jones
Masai Warrior
Director Zoltan Korda
Writer Ernest Hemingway, Seymour Bennett, Frank Arnold, Casey Robinson
Composer Miklós Rózsa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1947
World premiere 20 April 1947
Production Benedict Bogeaus Production
Also known as
The Macomber Affair, Leidenschaft im Dschungel, A Macomber-ügy, A Mulher e a Selva, Afacerea Macomber, Affäre Macomber, Afrikan taivaan alla, Covardia, Großjagd in Afrika, Kocamı Ben Öldürdüm, L'affaire Macomber, Muerte en el corazón, Pasión en la selva, Passione selvaggia, Safari på liv og død, Sin honor, The Great White Hunter, The Short Happy Life of Francis Macomber, Under Afrikas himmel, Without Honor, Ypothesis macomber, Дело Макомбера, Случаят Макомбър

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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