Similar films for The Macomber Affair
Moby Dick Drama, Adventure
1956, USA
7.0
The Man in the Iron Mask History, Adventure
1939, USA
6.0
Marooned Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
1969, USA
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Jungle Book Action, Adventure, Family
1942, Great Britain
6.0
Old Gringo Adventure, Romantic, History
1989, USA
5.0
Arabesque Action, Adventure, Drama
1966, USA
6.0
The Snows of Kilimanjaro Adventure, Drama, Romantic
1952, USA
6.0
The Guns of Navarone War, Drama, Adventure, Action
1961, USA / Great Britain
7.0
The Lost Patrol Adventure, War
1934, USA
6.0