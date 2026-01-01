Similar films for Under a Stone Sky
Racers Drama
1973, USSR
6.0
Zavtra, tretyego aprelya... Drama
1969, USSR
5.0
Letters to Elza Drama
2002, Russia
7.0
The Turning Point Drama
1978, USSR
7.0
The Queen of Spades Drama
1982, USSR
6.0
Private Life of Kuzyayev Valentin Drama
1967, USSR
5.0
Presage victory Drama
1978, USSR
5.0
No Path Through Fire War, Drama
1967, USSR
7.0
The Train Has Stopped Drama
1982, USSR
7.0
Trial on the Road Drama, War
1971, USSR
7.0
Trees Grow on the Stones Too Adventure, Drama
1985, USSR / Norway
6.0
Pechniki Drama
1982, USSR
6.0