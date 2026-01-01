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Poster of Under a Stone Sky
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Under a Stone Sky
6.3

Under a Stone Sky

, 1974
Under en steinhimmel
USSR, Norway / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Under a Stone Sky
6.3

Cast

Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Kravtsov - løytnant
Nikolai Burlyayev
Nikolai Burlyayev
Vasiljev
Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
Jasjka - soldat
Anatoly Solonitsyn
Anatoly Solonitsyn
Hoffmeyer - oberst
Arnie Lee
Ordføreren
Veslemøy Haslund
Astrid - hans kone
Bernhard Ramstad
Hjalmar - Astrids bror
Kåre Tannvik
Eldar - yngstebroren
Nils Utsi
Byorginalen
Solfrid Heier
Martha - gift med Hjalmar
Director Knut Andersen, Igor Maslennikov
Writer Sigbjørn Hølmebakk, Yuriy Nagibin
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 25 October 1974
Release date
25 October 1974 Russia 12+
Production Teamfilm AS, Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Under en steinhimmel, Kivist taeva all, Pod kamenným nebem, Pod kamiennym niebem, Sub un cer de piatră, Under a Stone Sky, Под каменным небом

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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