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Poster of The Caine Mutiny
7.7
Kinoafisha Films The Caine Mutiny
7.7

The Caine Mutiny

, 1954
The Caine Mutiny
USA / Romantic, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Caine Mutiny
7.7

Synopsis

When a U.S. Naval captain shows signs of mental instability that jeopardizes the ship, the first officer relieves him of command and faces court martial for mutiny.

Cast

Humphrey Bogart
Humphrey Bogart
José Ferrer
José Ferrer
Van Johnson
Fred MacMurray
Fred MacMurray
Robert Francis
May Wynn
Director Edward Dmytryk
Writer Stanley Roberts, Michael Blankfort, Herman Wouk
Composer Max Steiner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 23 June 1954
Release date
17 December 1954 Austria 12
24 June 1954 Belgium 14
23 June 1954 Germany
9 December 1954 Italy
27 August 1954 Japan G
8 September 1966 South Korea
24 June 1954 Sweden 15
17 December 1956 Turkey
24 June 1954 USA
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $21,758,203
Production Columbia Pictures
Also known as
The Caine Mutiny, El motín del Caine, Die Caine war ihr Schicksal, Ouragan sur le Caine, Восстание Кейна, Myteriet på Caine, Mytteriet på Caine, Pobuna na Caineu, A Nave da Revolta, Authority and Rebellion, Bunt na okręcie, Cainen kapina, Cuộc Nổi Loạn Trên Tàu Caine, Denizde isyan, El motí del Caine, Ha-Mered al Ha-Caine, I antarsia tou Caine, Kaien jian shibian, L'ammutinamento del Caine, Maištas Keino laive, Muiterij op de Caine, Mutiny of Caine, Orkaan op de Caine, Os Revoltados do Caine, Pobuna na brodu Caine, Pobuna na Kejnu, Revolta de pe Caine, Vzbura na lodi Caine, Vzpoura na lodi Caine, Zendülés a Caine hadihajón, Η ανταρσία του Κέιν, Бунтът на Кейн, Заколот на Кейні, Побуна на броду Кејн/Pobuna na brodu Kejn, Побуна на Кејну/Pobuna na Kejnu, ケイン号の叛乱, 凱恩艦事變

Film rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb

Quotes

Captain Queeg Ahh, but the strawberries! That's - that's where I had them. They laughed at me and made jokes, but I proved beyond the shadow of a doubt and with - geometric logic - that a duplicate key to the wardroom icebox DID exist! And I'd have PRODUCED that key if they hadn't've pulled the Caine out of action! I, I, I know now they were only trying to protect some fellow officers -
[breaks off in horror, becomes hesitant]
Captain Queeg Umm... naturally, I can only cover these things roughly, from - memory... but if I've left anything out... why, you just ask me - specific questions and I'll be - perfectly happy to answer them... one by one.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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