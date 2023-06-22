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Poster of El Shatt - A Blueprint for Utopia
8.1
Kinoafisha Films El Shatt - A Blueprint for Utopia
8.1

El Shatt - A Blueprint for Utopia

, 2023
El Shatt - nacrt za utopiju
Croatia, Serbia / Documentary, History, War / 18+
Poster of El Shatt - A Blueprint for Utopia
8.1

Synopsis

Hundreds of frozen and starved people floating on boats in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea fleeing from the war... Familiar scenes that we are used to seeing in recent times. But the year is 1944, and the refugees are travelling from Europe to Africa. After Italian capitulation,and before the arrival of German army, 28 000 Dalmatian Croats left their home villages and towns to live for two years under the tents in the middle of Egyptian desert, in a kind of a communist model village that was formed to show the Allies how the new Yugoslavia will look like when the war ends. This is a story about them.

Cast

Dubravka Vrcan
Self
Mira Siljic
Self
Ruzica Poljakovic
Self
Ante Bozanic Milic
Self
Kristina Alfirevic
Self
Emil Bobanovic Colic
Self
Ivna Marinovic Poparic
Self
Vesna Jakic Cestaric
Self
Olga Padovan
Self
Bojan Brajcic
Living Newspaper Member
Director Ivan Ramljak
Writer Ivan Ramljak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 22 June 2023
Production Filmska Produkcija Horopter, KOMPOT, Kino Klub Split
Also known as
El Shatt - nacrt za utopiju, El Shatt - A Blueprint for Utopia, El Shatt: Εργαστήριο ουτοπίας

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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