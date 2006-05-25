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Poster of Days of Glory
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Days of Glory
7.0

Days of Glory

, 2006
Indigènes
Algeria, Belgium, France, Morocco / Action, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Days of Glory
7.0

Synopsis

1943. They have never stepped foot on French soil but because France was at war, Said, Abdelkader, Messaoud and Yassir enlist in the French Army, along with 130,000 other “indigenous” soldiers, to liberate the “fatherland” from the Nazi enemy. Heroes that history has forgotten…

Cast

Samy Naceri
Samy Naceri
Yassir
Roschdy Zem
Roschdy Zem
Messaoud Souni
Sami Bouajila
Sami Bouajila
Abdelkader
Jamel Debbouze
Jamel Debbouze
Saïd Otmari
Bernard Blancan
Sergent Roger Martinez
Mathieu Simonet
Caporal Leroux
Assaad Bouab
Assaad Bouab
Larbi
Benoît Giros
Capitaine Durieux
Mélanie Laurent
Mélanie Laurent
Margueritte village Vosges
Antoine Chappey
Le colonel
Director Rachid Bouchareb
Writer Rachid Bouchareb, Olivier Lorelle
Composer Armand Amar, Khaled
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Algeria / Belgium / France / Morocco
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 30 March 2007
World premiere 25 May 2006
Release date
27 September 2006 France TP
22 October 2008 Germany 12
30 March 2007 Spain
Budget €14,500,000
Worldwide Gross $22,963,701
Production Tessalit Productions, Kiss Films, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Indigènes, Days of Glory, Dias de Glória, A dicsőség arcai, Ærens dage, Deň víťazstva, Den vítězství, Días de gloria, Dies de glòria, Dni chwały, Domorodci, Infödd soldat, İsimsiz kahramanlar, Kunnian päivät, Kuulsusepäevad, Nativos - Días de gloria, Ngày Huy Hoàng, Polemistes se xeno metopo, Šlovės dienos, Tage des Ruhms, Πολεμιστές σε ξένο μέτωπο, Дни на слава, Патриоты, デイズ・オブ・グローリー, 光榮歲月, Días de gloria (Indigènes), Tage des Ruhms – Die vergessenen Helden des Zweiten Weltkrieges., Days of Glory (Indigènes)

Film rating

7.0
Rate 22 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1920 In the Action genre  435 In the Drama genre  846 In the War genre  89 In films of Algeria  1 In films of Belgium  13 In films of France  129 In films of Morocco  1 In films of 2006  40
Updated 3 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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