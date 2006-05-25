Algeria, Belgium, France, Morocco / Action, Drama, War / 18+
7.0
Synopsis
1943. They have never stepped foot on French soil but because France was at war, Said, Abdelkader, Messaoud and Yassir enlist in the French Army, along with 130,000 other “indigenous” soldiers, to liberate the “fatherland” from the Nazi enemy. Heroes that history has forgotten…
ProductionTessalit Productions, Kiss Films, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Indigènes, Days of Glory, Dias de Glória, A dicsőség arcai, Ærens dage, Deň víťazstva, Den vítězství, Días de gloria, Dies de glòria, Dni chwały, Domorodci, Infödd soldat, İsimsiz kahramanlar, Kunnian päivät, Kuulsusepäevad, Nativos - Días de gloria, Ngày Huy Hoàng, Polemistes se xeno metopo, Šlovės dienos, Tage des Ruhms, Πολεμιστές σε ξένο μέτωπο, Дни на слава, Патриоты, デイズ・オブ・グローリー, 光榮歲月, Días de gloria (Indigènes), Tage des Ruhms – Die vergessenen Helden des Zweiten Weltkrieges., Days of Glory (Indigènes)