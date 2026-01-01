ProductionMosfilm, Deutsche Film (DEFA), Przedsiebiorstwo Realizacji Filmów "Zespoly Filmowe"
Also known as
Osvobozhdenie: Napravlenie glavnogo udara, Liberation, La direccion del golpe principal, La Bataille de Berlin, Освобождение: Направление главного удара, ヨーロッパの解放 第３部 大包囲撃滅作戦, Befreiung III. Teil: Die Hauptstoßrichtung, Befreiung Teil 3: Die Hauptstoßrichtung, Eliberare a III-a parte - Obiectivul principal, Ildbuen, Išlaisvinimas, La grande battaglia, Liberación III: El objetivo principal, Libertação 3 - A Direção do Ataque Principal, Osvobozeni, Osvobozhdenie: Napravleniye glavnogo udara, Taistelutanner, Tankların savaşı, The Direction of the Main Blow, The Great Battle, Wyzwolenie III: Kierunek głównego uderzenia, Απελευθέρωσις, 解放3：主攻方向, Napravleniye glavnogo udara, A Grande Batalha 3 Rumo ao Golpe Principal, Befreiung: Teil 3: Die Hauptstoßrichtung, Liberation: Ordine da Berlino: Vincere o Morire!, Liberation: Direction of the Main Blow, The Direction of the Main Strike, Osvobozhdenie.Part.3.Napravlenie.glavnogo.udara, Освобождение 3. Направление главного удара, Liberation, Part Three: The Direction of Main Strike
Film rating
7.7
Rate12 votes
7.6IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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