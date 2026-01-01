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Poster of Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow
7.7

Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow

, 1970
Osvobozhdenie: Napravlenie glavnogo udara
USSR, East Germany, Poland, Italy / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow
7.7

Cast

Mikhail Ulyanov
Mikhail Ulyanov
Zhukov
Vladlen Davydov
Vladlen Davydov
Rokossovskii
Fritz Diez
Hitler
Bukhuti Zakariadze
Stalin
Alfred Struwe
Nikolay Rybnikov
Nikolay Rybnikov
Nikolay Olyalin
Nikolay Olyalin
Tsvetaev
Larisa Golubkina
Larisa Golubkina
Zoya
Boris Seidenberg
Boris Seidenberg
Orlov
Stanislaw Jaskiewicz
Roosevelt
Yury Durov
Churchill
Erich Thiede
Himmler
Director Yuriy Ozerov
Writer Yuri Bondarev, Oskar Kurganov, Yuriy Ozerov
Composer Yuriy Levitin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 31 July 1971
Release date
3 December 1971 Finland
7 May 1972 Germany
22 October 1971 Italy
31 July 1971 USSR
Budget $40,000,000
Production Mosfilm, Deutsche Film (DEFA), Przedsiebiorstwo Realizacji Filmów "Zespoly Filmowe"
Also known as
Osvobozhdenie: Napravlenie glavnogo udara, Liberation, La direccion del golpe principal, La Bataille de Berlin, Освобождение: Направление главного удара, ヨーロッパの解放 第３部 大包囲撃滅作戦, Befreiung III. Teil: Die Hauptstoßrichtung, Befreiung Teil 3: Die Hauptstoßrichtung, Eliberare a III-a parte - Obiectivul principal, Ildbuen, Išlaisvinimas, La grande battaglia, Liberación III: El objetivo principal, Libertação 3 - A Direção do Ataque Principal, Osvobozeni, Osvobozhdenie: Napravleniye glavnogo udara, Taistelutanner, Tankların savaşı, The Direction of the Main Blow, The Great Battle, Wyzwolenie III: Kierunek głównego uderzenia, Απελευθέρωσις, 解放3：主攻方向, Napravleniye glavnogo udara, A Grande Batalha 3 Rumo ao Golpe Principal, Befreiung: Teil 3: Die Hauptstoßrichtung, Liberation: Ordine da Berlino: Vincere o Morire!, Liberation: Direction of the Main Blow, The Direction of the Main Strike, Osvobozhdenie.Part.3.Napravlenie.glavnogo.udara, Освобождение 3. Направление главного удара, Liberation, Part Three: The Direction of Main Strike

Film rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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