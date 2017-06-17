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Poster of The Hidden Soldier
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Hidden Soldier
6.3

The Hidden Soldier

, 2017
Feng huo fang fei
China / History, Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of The Hidden Soldier
6.3

Synopsis

It’s 1941 and the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has destroyed America’s morale. The US President Franklin D. Roosevelt then decides to risk it all by bombing Tokyo and raise more hope for his citizens. After completing its mission, a unit of the US Air Force is forced to make an emergency landing in China. Its commander Jack Turner (Emilie Hirsch) barely survives but gets rescued by Ying (Crystal Liu), a local widow who will stop at nothing to hide him from the Japanese occupant.

Cast

Liu Yifei
Liu Yifei
Ying
Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch
Jack
Yu Shaoqun
Jun
Cary Woodworth
Mac
Yan Yikuan
Kai
Fangcong Li
Niuniu
Tsukagoshi Hirotaka
Shimamoto
Vincent Riotta
Vincent Riotta
James Doolittle
Vivian Wu
Vivian Wu
Old Niuniu
Fang Xie
Director Bille August
Writer Bille August, Greg Latter, Zi Ling
Composer Annette Focks
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 10 November 2017
World premiere 17 June 2017
Release date
10 November 2017 China
14 November 2018 USA R
Worldwide Gross $4,447,734
Production Roc Pictures
Also known as
Feng huo fang fei, In Harm's Way, The Hidden Soldier, Çinli Dul, Čínska vdova, Čínská vdova, Den försvunna piloten, Den kinesiske enke, El soldado perdido, El último soldado, Era mio nemico, Hidden Soldier, O soldado esquecido, O Último Soldado, The Chinese widow, The Lost Soldier, Văduva Chineză, Ο κρυμμένος στρατιώτης, Китайская вдова, 烽火芳菲

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 1 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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